Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UEFA Nations League: France stunned by Denmark; assistant boss blames lack of sharpness

    Defending champion France was stunned by Denmark 1-2 in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Friday. Meanwhile, France assistant boss Guy Stephan has blamed the team's lack of sharpness.

    UEFA Nations League 2022-23, UNL: France stunned by Denmark; assistant boss blames lack of sharpness-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Paris, First Published Jun 4, 2022, 9:54 AM IST

    It was a nervy start for defending champion France in its Group A opening round fixture of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League (UNL). Played at the Stade de France in Paris on Friday, the hosts succumbed to a 1-2 defeat. It happened to be its first 90-minute defeat at home since March 2013, when it had lost 0-1 to Spain. It was also its first defeat in four years after taking the lead, while it had last lost similarly to Colombia 2-3 in a friendly. In the meantime, French assistant manager Guy Stephan was visibly frustrated with his side's lack of top performance and blamed the lack of sharpness for the defeat.

    As for the game, while it was locked goalless at half-time, Karim Benzema gave France the lead in the 51st, thanks to Christopher Nkunku's assist. Andreas Cornelius's equaliser was followed 13 minutes later after Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's assist. At the same time, he scored his brace in the 88th through Joakim Mæhle's assist, which eventually became the winner.

    ALSO READ: UEFA Nations League - Ronaldo believes draw against Spain renews Portugal's ambition to win

    After the loss, Stephan told M6, "We knew that Denmark was a good team with a perfect structure. "Without looking for an excuse, we're coming to the season-end where the players played a lot. I have nothing to blame them for. It was a match between two good teams. We had some good spells and some less good spells. We just needed some freshness to be able to express ourselves, and we didn't have that today."

    On the other hand, France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris told the same publication, "There are never good times to suffer defeats. There's still a long time to go until the World Cup, though it's never good to start a campaign with a defeat. We fell against a good, well-organised team. At 1-0, we had chances for a second, but we were so committed to the attack that there were also risks that Denmark exploited."

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2022, 9:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    national basketball association, Adam Silver: NBA League not looking to expand in the short-term-krn

    Adam Silver: 'NBA League not looking to expand in the short-term'

    tennis Get well soon sascha Fans wish Zverev speedy recovery after French Open heartbreak against Nadal snt

    'Get well soon Sascha': Fans wish Zverev speedy recovery after French Open heartbreak

    tennis French Open 2022: Finalist Nadal predicts fighter Zverev's Grand Slam future snt

    French Open 2022: Nadal into finals; predicts Zverev's Grand Slam future

    CSK star Deepak Chahar's sister Malti Chahar creates a storm on Twitter with 'honeymoon advice' snt

    CSK star Deepak Chahar's sister Malti stirs a storm on Twitter with 'honeymoon advice'

    la lakers LeBron James becomes the first active NBA player to become a billionaire net worth krn

    LeBron James becomes the first active NBA player to become a billionaire

    Recent Stories

    Hyderabad Gangrape Politician's son among 5 accused, arrest likely today

    Hyderabad Gangrape: Politician's son among 5 accused, arrest likely today

    Google Doodle: Who is Satyendra Nath Bose, the physicist who revolutionizing physics

    Google Doodle: Who is Satyendra Nath Bose, the physicist who revolutionized physics?

    Numerology Predictions for June 4 Here Ns what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for June 4: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Videos and pictures: Urfi Javed feeling low on 1st day of period; talks about mensuration RBA

    Videos and pictures: Urfi Javed feeling low on 1st day of period; talks about mensuration

    Here are some best solutions for your grey hair woes RBA

    Here are some best solutions for your grey hair woes

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon