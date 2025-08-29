The UEFA Europa League draw has revealed the matchups for the 2028/29 season, featuring a revised format with eight matchdays. Teams will compete in a league phase, with the top eight advancing directly to the round of 16.

The 36 teams competing in the UEFA Europa League’s league phase now have a clear view of their rivals for the upcoming campaign, which kicks off in late September and runs through eight matchdays until January 29, 2029. Following the draw in Monaco on Friday, football fans can look forward to a familiar but refined competition format with a few tweaks made in response to last season’s feedback.

Format Recap and Scheduling

Teams will play eight matches during the league stage-four at home and four away-avoiding clashes with clubs from the same country. The 36 teams are split into four pots according to their rankings, ensuring each club faces two opponents from every pot for a balanced and fair schedule.

The competition will keep its progression system: the top eight teams in the league phase qualify directly for the round of 16, while those finishing 9th to 24th will enter an extra playoff round to fight for a knockout spot.

The Pots and Their Matchups

The draw distributed the teams as follows:

Pot 1 Highlights:

AS Roma: Will face Lille (H), Rangers (A), Viktoria Plzen (H), Celtic (A), Midtjylland (H), Nice (A), Stuttgart (H), and Panathinaikos (A).

Porto: Matches include Rangers (H), RB Salzburg (A), Crvena zvezda (H), Viktoria Plzen (A), Nice (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Malmo (H), and Utrecht (A).

Rangers: Drawn against Roma (H), Porto (A), Braga (H), Ferencvaros (A), Ludogorets (H), Sturm Graz (A), Genk (H), and Brann (A).

Feyenoord: Will meet Aston Villa (H), Real Betis (A), Celtic (H), Braga (A), Sturm Graz (H), FCSB (A), Panathinaikos (H), and Stuttgart (A).

Lille: To play Dinamo Zagreb (H), Roma (A), PAOK (H), Crvena zvezda (A), Freiburg (H), Young Boys (A), Brann (H), and Celta Vigo (A).

Pot 2 Highlights:

Fenerbahce: Facing Aston Villa (H), Dinamo Zagreb (A), Ferencvaros (H), Viktoria Plzen (A), Nice (H), FCSB (A), Stuttgart (H), and Brann (A).

Braga: Will play Feyenoord (H), Rangers (A), Crvena zvezda (H), Celtic (A), Nottingham Forest (H), Nice (A), Genk (H), and Go Ahead Eagles (A).

Crvena Zvezda: Set to meet Lille (H), Porto (A), Celtic (H), Braga (A), FCSB (H), Sturm Graz (A), Celta Vigo (H), and Malmo (A).

Viktoria Plzen: Matches include Porto (H), Roma (A), Fenerbahce (H), Ferencvaros (A), Freiburg (H), Basel (A), Malmo (H), and Panathinaikos (A).

Pot 3 Highlights:

Young Boys: To face Lille (H), Aston Villa (A), Lyon (H), PAOK (A), Ludogorets (H), FCSB (A), Panathinaikos (H), and Stuttgart (A).

Basel: Drawn against Aston Villa (H), RB Salzburg (A), Viktoria Plzen (H), Lyon (A), FCSB (H), Freiburg (A), Stuttgart (H), and Genk (A).

Midtjylland: Will meet Dinamo Zagreb (H), Roma (A), Celtic (H), Maccabi Tel Aviv (A), Sturm Graz (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Genk (H), and Brann (A).

Pot 4 Highlights:

Bologna: Will face RB Salzburg (H), Aston Villa (A), Celtic (H), Maccabi Tel Aviv (A), Freiburg (H), FCSB (A), Brann (H), and Celta Vigo (A).

Celta Vigo: Matches include Lille (H), Dinamo Zagreb (A), PAOK (H), Crvena zvezda (A), Nice (H), Ludogorets (A), Bologna (H), and Stuttgart (A).

Stuttgart: To play Feyenoord (H), Roma (A), Maccabi Tel Aviv (H), Fenerbahce (A), Young Boys (H), Basel (A), Celta Vigo (H), and Go Ahead Eagles (A).

What This Means for Fans and Teams

With each team set to play a diverse range of opponents in the group stage, supporters can expect a compelling mix of matches against top-ranked sides as well as upcoming challengers. The structure ensures that no two teams from the same country meet in the league phase, promoting variety and intrigue across Europe’s secondary club competition.

The format adjustments reflect UEFA’s responsiveness to last year’s feedback, aiming for a balance between competitive fairness and fan engagement. Over eight matchdays, gradual storylines will develop, culminating in crucial battles for direct qualification to the round of 16 or survival through the playoff round.

Summary

The draw has set the stage for an exciting UEFA Europa League season with high stakes and tough opposition for all contenders. With the league matches running from September through January 2029, football fans across Europe can anticipate thrilling clashes, surprises, and unforgettable moments as teams fight for European glory.