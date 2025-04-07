user
user icon

UEFA Champions league quarter-finals set to begin as top eight teams in Europe clash

The UEFA Champions League quarter-finals are set to begin, featuring clashes like Real Madrid vs. Arsenal and Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan. Key players and team form are highlighted, setting the stage for exciting matches.

UEFA Champions league quarter-finals set to begin as top eight teams in Europe clash dmn
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 7, 2025, 3:03 PM IST

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): The UEFA Champions League is entering its final stages, with the quarter-finals set to begin on Wednesday, with more drama and action on the cards in what has been an extraordinary tournament so far, full of surprises and excitement.

Also Read: Arsenal vs Real Madrid Preview: A Champions League quarter-final showdown where defense could trump attack

In one fixture, defending champions Real Madrid will face off against an injury-depleted Arsenal, while Bayern Munich will take on Inter Milan in the other.

In the first match, Real Madrid will be hunting for another victory against an Arsenal side that has been ravaged by injuries. Mikel Arteta faces a major dilemma as key players Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Jurrien Timber have all been sidelined.

While Bukayo Saka's return is a boost for the Gunners, facing a team like Real Madrid without their full-strength squad will be a monumental challenge. Real Madrid enters the match in high spirits, with recent victories in both La Liga and the Copa del Rey. All eyes will be on Kylian Mbappe, who is increasingly being viewed as a future legend at the club, drawing comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo's time there.

Bayern vs Inter

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich will take on Inter Milan in what promises to be an exciting clash. Bayern, with six Champions League titles under their belt, will look to put on a commanding performance against an Inter side that has impressed, especially after their dominant 4-1 aggregate victory over Feyenoord in the Round of 16.

Bayern's star striker, Harry Kane, who has scored 10 goals in the competition and is in superb form domestically, will be a key figure. Inter, however, boasts one of the tournament's most formidable defences, having kept eight clean sheets--the most by any team. It will be a battle between Bayern's offensive strength and Inter's defensive resilience.

Barcelona vs Borussia

On Thursday, Barcelona will take on Borussia Dortmund in a highly anticipated match. Barcelona has been in sensational form this season, with their young squad firing on all cylinders. They are the tournament's top scorers with 32 goals, and captain Rafinha, alongside Robert Lewandowski, is among the top five scorers.

Despite Barcelona's dominance, Dortmund will aim to spoil the party. The odds are in Barcelona's favour, as they have never lost to Dortmund in their five previous Champions League encounters.

Paris Saint-Germain

On the same night and time, Paris Saint-Germain will look to extend their momentum after their impressive win over Liverpool. Under coach Luis Enrique, PSG has undergone a transformation, evolving into a more consistent team despite the absence of stars like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

The Parisians have yet to concede a penalty in the tournament and have kept five clean sheets. With 25 goals scored, they rank among the top attacking teams. Aston Villa, on the other hand, is enjoying a fairytale run, reaching its first Champions League quarterfinals since the 1982-83 season. The UEFA Champions League quarter-finals will be live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD. (ANI)

Also Read: Champions League or Ballon d'Or? Mbappe REVEALS what matters most

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025: GT spinner Sai Kishore opens up on his cricket journey after win against SRH in Hyderabad HRD

IPL 2025: GT spinner Sai Kishore opens up on his cricket journey after win against SRH in Hyderabad

Rugby Premier League 2025: Mohit Khatri becomes most expensive player for season 1; Check out RPL squads HRD

Rugby Premier League 2025: Mohit Khatri becomes most expensive player for season 1; Check out RPL squads

IPL 2025: MI coach Jayawardene provides MAJOR update on Rohit Sharma's availability for clash against RCB HRD

IPL 2025: MI coach Jayawardene provides MAJOR update on Rohit Sharma's availability for clash against RCB

IPL 2025: Mohammed Siraj reflects on his 100-wicket mark in the tournament, says 'want to focus on present' HRD

IPL 2025: Mohammed Siraj reflects on his 100-wicket mark in the tournament, says 'want to focus on present'

IPL 2025: GT pacer Ishant Sharma fined for breaching code of conduct during the clash against SRH HRD

IPL 2025: GT pacer Ishant Sharma fined for breaching code of conduct during the clash against SRH

Recent Stories

Chic College Hairstyles Inspired by Wamiqa Gabbi iwh

Wamiqa Gabbi's 7 Chic Hairstyles for College Girls

BREAKING: Asaram Bapu gets extended bail from Rajasthan High Court in rape case ddr

Godman Asaram Bapu's bail extended by Rajasthan High Court on medical grounds

IPL 2025: GT spinner Sai Kishore opens up on his cricket journey after win against SRH in Hyderabad HRD

IPL 2025: GT spinner Sai Kishore opens up on his cricket journey after win against SRH in Hyderabad

How Apple 'flew' 5 flights full of iPhones in 72 hours to outpace US tariffs? gcw

How Apple 'flew' 5 flights full of iPhones in 72 hours to outpace US tariffs?

Rugby Premier League 2025: Mohit Khatri becomes most expensive player for season 1; Check out RPL squads HRD

Rugby Premier League 2025: Mohit Khatri becomes most expensive player for season 1; Check out RPL squads

Recent Videos

Market Mayhem: Nifty Hits 1-Year Low, Indices Crash 5% | Asianet Newsable

Market Mayhem: Nifty Hits 1-Year Low, Indices Crash 5% | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Chain Snatched in Seconds! Punjab Robbery Caught on CCTV

Chain Snatched in Seconds! Punjab Robbery Caught on CCTV

Video Icon
'We Gave Good Governance': Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeswara Targets Opposition

'We Gave Good Governance': Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeswara Targets Opposition

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Marketing Firm Employees Forced to Crawl Like Dogs in VIRAL Video. What's the Truth?

Kerala Pulse | Marketing Firm Employees Forced to Crawl Like Dogs in VIRAL Video. What's the Truth?

Video Icon
'Sometimes You Have to Take Medicine to Fix Something': Trump on Tariff amid Market Turmoil

'Sometimes You Have to Take Medicine to Fix Something': Trump on Tariff amid Market Turmoil

Video Icon