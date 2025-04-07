Champions League or Ballon d'Or? Mbappe REVEALS what matters most

Sports
Mbappe says winning with the team means more than personal accolades.
The Real Madrid star has scored 22 goals in La Liga and 33 across all competitions.
Mbappe equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal tally from his first Real Madrid season.
“I choose the Champions League,” he said in an interview with La Sexta.
He admits the Ballon d'Or is big, but collective triumph is what drives him.
Mbappe believes winning the Champions League with Madrid is a dream come true.
Real Madrid are still in the hunt for La Liga, Copa del Rey, and UCL titles.
Despite his choice, Mbappe remains a strong favorite for the Ballon d'Or.
