Sports

Champions League or Ballon d'Or? Mbappe REVEALS what matters most

Image credits: Getty

Team Glory Over Individual Awards

Mbappe says winning with the team means more than personal accolades.

Image credits: Getty

On Fire in Debut Season

The Real Madrid star has scored 22 goals in La Liga and 33 across all competitions.

Image credits: Getty

Matching Ronaldo’s Debut Feat

Mbappe equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal tally from his first Real Madrid season.

Image credits: Getty

UCL or Ballon d'Or?

“I choose the Champions League,” he said in an interview with La Sexta.

Image credits: Getty

Ballon d’Or Not the Priority

He admits the Ballon d'Or is big, but collective triumph is what drives him.

Image credits: Getty

UCL = History with Madrid

Mbappe believes winning the Champions League with Madrid is a dream come true.

Image credits: Getty

Real Madrid’s Treble Hopes Alive

Real Madrid are still in the hunt for La Liga, Copa del Rey, and UCL titles.

Image credits: Getty

Ballon d'Or Contender in 2025

Despite his choice, Mbappe remains a strong favorite for the Ballon d'Or.

Image credits: Getty

IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How GT secured 7-wicket win over SRH

Gyokeres to De Bruyne: Latest transfer rumors as clubs make new moves

IPL 2025 highlights in photos: How RR secured a 50-run win over PBKS

IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How DC secured 25-run win over CSK?