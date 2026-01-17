India registered a thrilling 18-run win (DLS) over Bangladesh in the U19 World Cup 2026. This is their second consecutive win. Vihaan Malhotra was named Player of the Match for his 4/14, while Suryvanshi and Kundu scored half-centuries.

The Ayush Mhatre-led India registered a thrilling 18-run win over Bangladesh after the second innings was reduced to 29 overs due to rain in the seventh match of the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup 2026 on Saturday. With this win, India registered their second consecutive win in the ongoing tournament. Earlier, the Ayush Mhatre-led side defeated the USA in their opening fixture. For his superb bowling performance, India's Vihaan Malhotra was named Player of the Match.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India seal thrilling win in rain-hit chase

Bangladesh started their chase on a poor note as they lost opener Zawad Abrar for just five runs in the very first over. Zawad Abrar was dismissed by Deepesh Devendran.

MD Rifat Beg and Md Azizul Hakim Tamim stabilised Bangladesh's innings as they reached 30/1 in four overs. After the end of 10 overs, Bangladesh scored 54/1.

During the fifth ball of the 12th over, Kanishk Choushan removed Rifat Beg for a run-a-ball 37, with the help of four boundaries and one six. During the 18th over, rain interrupted, and the match was shortened to a 29-over game, with Bangladesh's target set at 165 (DLS method).

After the resumption, Bangladesh crossed their 100-run mark in the 20th over. India's Vihaan Malhotra dismissed Kalam Siddiki Aleen for 15 runs during the second ball of the 22nd over.

During the first ball of the 24th over, Azizul Hakim Tamim reached his fifty in 70 deliveries. However, Malhotra removed Sheikh Paevez Jibon (7) on the fifth delivery of the same over as Bangladesh reached 125/4.

Khilan Patel got the big fish as he removed Azizul Hakim Tamim for 51 runs in the very next over. After his dismissal, the wickets started falling in clusters as Bangladesh lost Samiun Basir Ratul (2), Farid Hasan Faysal (1), Al Fahad (0) and Md Rizan Hossan (15) in the next few overs as they slumped to 146/9 in 28 overs.

Henil Patel dismissed Bangladesh's last batter, Iqbal Hossain Emon (2), as India registered a thrilling 18 runs after the match was reduced to 29 overs due to frequent rain interruptions. Bangladesh were bundled out for 146 runs in 28.3 overs.

For India, Vihaan Malhotra registered magical figures of 4/14 in four overs. Khilan Patel picked up two wickets, whereas Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, and Deepesh Devendran scalped one wicket.

Suryvanshi, Kundu fifties guide India to 238

Earlier, fighting half-centuries from opener Vaibhav Suryvanshi and Abhinav Kundu helped India to post a decent total of 238 runs against Bangladesh in the ongoing U19 World Cup 2026.

After Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field, a controversial moment happened when Indian captain Ayush Mhatre and Bangladesh vice-captain Zawad Abrar avoided the customary handshake, which drew attention amid the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026 fiasco between BCCI and BCB.

India were off to a poor start as they lost captain Mhatre (6) and Vedant Trivedi for a golden duck during the third over, which Al Fahad bowled.

During the eighth over, opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi slammed 15 runs against Iqbal Hossain Emon as India reached 42/2. The 14-year-old Suryavanshi reached his fifty in 30 deliveries during the 13th over. At the age of 14 years and 296 days, Suryavanshi also became the youngest to register a 50-plus score at the Men's U19 World Cup.

After the end of 20 overs, India made 94/3. During the second ball of the 27th over, Iqbal Hossain Emom broke the crucial 62-run stand between Abhigyan Kundu and Suryavanshi. Iqbal dismissed the 14-year-old opener for 72 runs off 67 deliveries, including six fours and three sixes. After scoring 72 runs, Suryavanshi became the seventh Indian batter to score 1000 or more runs in Youth ODIs.

India kept on losing wickets as Iqbal Hossain removed Harvansh Pangalia for just two runs during the 29th over asIndia crawled to 123/5.

Abhigyan Kundu and Kanishk Chouhan stabilised the India innings, reaching 152/5 at the end of the 33rd over. However, Azizul Hakim Tamim broke the 54-run stand after he dismissed Kanishk Chouhan during the fifth ball of the 36th over. Chouhan made 28 runs off 26 deliveries, including four boundaries.

Kundu made his fifty in 82 deliveries as India reached 184/6 in 37 overs. After the 39th over, rain interrupted and eventually shortened the match to 49 overs per side.

After the resumption, Bangladesh bowler Sheikh Paevez Jibon removed RS Ambrish for just five runs as India crawled to 194/7 in 40 overs.

During the last ball of the 47th over, Al Fahad ends Kundu's stay at the crease. The Indian batter played a fighting knock of 80 runs off 112 deliveries, including four boundaries and three sixes.

India were bundled out for 238 runs in 48.4 overs after a fantastic five-wicket haul from Al Fahad. He registered the magical figures of 5/38 in 9.2 overs. (ANI)