Harshal Patel, the two-time IPL Purple Cap winner, has been traded from Sunrisers Hyderabad to Gujarat Titans for INR 4 crore. The experienced pacer aims to strengthen the Titans' bowling attack ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

Two-time Purple Cap Winner Harshal Patel Joins Gujarat Titans

Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel is set to represent Gujarat Titans after completing a trade from Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the upcoming season. Patel, who was acquired by SRH for Rs 8 crore at the IPL 2025 Auction, will join the Gujarat-based franchise for Rs 4 crore. The experienced right-arm pacer brings considerable experience and a proven track record to the GT bowling attack.

Known for his clever variations, change of pace and ability to deliver under pressure, Patel has picked up 151 wickets in 124 IPL appearances since making his debut in 2012. He has represented four franchises during his IPL career and enjoyed particularly successful campaigns in 2021 and 2024, finishing as the tournament's highest wicket-taker on both occasions. He first achieved the feat with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2021 before claiming the Purple Cap again while representing Punjab Kings in 2024.

"Two-time Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel will represent Gujarat Titans (GT) after a successful trade from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Patel, who was acquired for INR 8 crore by SRH at the TATA IPL 2025 Auction, will move to GT for INR 4 crore," as per a statement from IPL.

"Known for his variations and tactical nous, the wily pacer brings considerable experience, having played 124 matches and claimed 151 wickets across four franchises since making his IPL debut in 2012. A consistent performer over the years, the seasoned campaigner was the leading wicket-taker in the 2021 and 2024 editions of the tournament, representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), respectively," the statement further added.

Harshal enjoyed a productive first season with SRH in 2025, claiming 16 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 9.80. However, his involvement was significantly reduced in IPL 2026, when he featured in just five matches, failed to take a wicket and conceded runs at an economy rate of 10.82, as SRH preferred uncapped Indian pacers, Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain.