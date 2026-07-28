TVS Motor Company reinforces its commitment to nurturing India's future racing champions by handing over 10 TVS Apache RR 200 Mini Motorcycles to the Madras Motor Sports Club for a new structured rider development programme for racers aged 10-14.

TVS Motor Company, part of TVS VENU, a global leader in the two-and three-wheeler segments, reinforced its commitment to nurturing India's future racing champions by handing over 10 TVS Apache RR 200 Mini Motorcycles to the Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC). The purpose-built TVS Apache RR 200 Mini will form the backbone of a structured rider development programme for aspiring racers aged 10-14 years, equipping them with professional racing skills under the guidance of experienced instructors and TVS Racing champions, according to a release.

TVS Apache Junior Programme

The TVS Apache Junior Programme is a first-of-its-kind initiative for children aged 10 to 14 years, aimed at helping young riders discover and develop their racing potential. The programme offers a structured learning pathway featuring world-class training and mentorship at the Madras International Karting Arena (MIKA). Participants will train on specially developed TVS Apache RR 200 Mini motorcycles, which will be available for rent as part of the programme.

The initiative introduces young riders to the fundamentals of racing, including discipline, precision, control and safety, while making professional motorsport more accessible. It also aims to create a strong foundation for future racing champions and strengthen India's grassroots motorsport ecosystem.

Structured Pathway for Future Champions

As part of the programme, a structured pathway has been created to nurture future champions, beginning with the TVS Apache Junior Programme for riders aged 10-14 years, followed by the TVS OMC Rookie Category for those aged 15 years and above, which provides entry into competitive circuit racing. Riders can then progress to the TVS OMC RR 310 Expert Category for advanced racing development before moving on to the TVS Racing International Championship, offering opportunities to compete on the global racing stage.

Through professionally designed rider training programmes and dedicated racing schools, young riders receive structured coaching in a controlled environment, guided by expert instructors and equipped with purpose-built motorcycles and world-class protective gear. This holistic approach builds skill, discipline and confidence while fostering a lifelong culture of safe and responsible riding.

TVS Motor Company is strengthening the very foundation of India's racing ecosystem by creating a seamless pathway from grassroots talent development to competitive racing - building the next generation of Indian racers while fostering a culture of safe, responsible and world-class motorsport, the release said.

Extending a 20-Year Racing Legacy

As TVS Apache celebrates 20 years of racing-derived performance, engineering and a global community of over 7 million riders across 90 countries, the brand continues to represent TVS Racing's "Track to Road" philosophy by transforming championship-winning racing expertise into high-performance motorcycles. The TVS Apache RR 200 Mini Motorcycle programme extends the Company's racing heritage beyond product innovation to talent development, ensuring that learnings from the racetrack continuously shape both future riders and future technologies. (ANI)