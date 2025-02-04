‘Trying to show his ego’: Ex-India captain slams Sanju Samson for his poor show in IND vs ENG T20I series

Sanju Samson was not up to par with his form as he failed to score 30 or more in either of five innings of the T20I series against England.

Former India captain and BCCI chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth slammed Sanju Samson for his disappointing show in the recently concluded T20I series against England. Samson was not up to par with his form as he failed to score 30 or more in either of five innings of the T20I series against England.

In the fifth and final match of the T20I at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, Sanju Samson was dismissed for 16 runs despite giving India a blazing start to their innings in the opening over. Amid the discussion of his poor show, Kerala batter’s shot selection was questioned as he was dismissed by playing a short ball in all five matches of the T20I series against England. Samson’s struggle against short balls was on display throughout the series, as he failed to adjust to the bounce and was dismissed cheaply.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth believes that Sanju Samson has missed his bus due to his failure to deliver with the bat in the T20I series against England. He also questioned wicketkeeper-batter’s ego for going for the same shot in all the five matches of the series.

“Sanju Samson seems to have missed the bus. For the fifth time, getting out in the same manner. He has played a similar shot. I think he is trying to show his ego. He is trying to say 'no, no, I will play this shot'. Is he going on an ego trip or struggling? I am not sure.” former BCCI chief selector said.

Sanju Samson was added to the T20I squad for the series against England due to his impressive performances in the series against Bangladesh and South Africa. Samson holds the Indian record for being the first batter to score two consecutive T20I centuries, 111 against Bangladesh in the third T20I and 107 against South Africa in the series opener. However, Samson failed to show faith in him by the selectors in the T20I series against England.

Former India captain feels that Samson has lost his opener’s role to Yashasvi Jaiswal due to his lacklustre show in the T20Is against England.

“It's very sad. I am disappointed. We spoke about why he was not picked in the Champions Trophy squad. If he continues playing like this, let's say thank you, sorry, Yashasvi Jaiswal is back. In the next T20I match, Yashasvi automatically comes in, in my opinion," Srikkanth said.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson fractured his index finger after being hit by a bouncer off Jofra Archer in the fifth T20I. The 30-year-old will be out of action for a few months and his participation in the IPL 2025 remains doubtful. In T20Is, Sanju Samson has aggregated 861 runs, including 3 centuries and 2 fifties, at an average of 25.32 in 42 matches.

