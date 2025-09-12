Image Credit : Getty

Jey Uso’s rise to main event status and his stint as WWE World Heavyweight Champion seem to have changed him. The confidence he gained during that reign now borders on arrogance, an essential trait of the Tribal Chief persona.

Even Big Jim noted that his twin brother sounds eerily similar to Roman Reigns. This shift in attitude could be the beginning of a heel turn, possibly even against Jimmy Uso. If Jey crowns himself as the new Tribal Chief, it would set the stage for a dramatic Bloodline revival when Roman returns.