3 Signs WWE Is Preparing Jey Uso To Replace Roman Reigns As The Tribal Chief
Jey Uso’s recent actions on RAW have sparked speculation. Is WWE building him as the next Tribal Chief?
Jey Uso’s Title Reign May Have Shifted His Mindset
Jey Uso’s rise to main event status and his stint as WWE World Heavyweight Champion seem to have changed him. The confidence he gained during that reign now borders on arrogance, an essential trait of the Tribal Chief persona.
Even Big Jim noted that his twin brother sounds eerily similar to Roman Reigns. This shift in attitude could be the beginning of a heel turn, possibly even against Jimmy Uso. If Jey crowns himself as the new Tribal Chief, it would set the stage for a dramatic Bloodline revival when Roman returns.
He’s Acting On Roman Reigns’ Advice To Be Selfish
Earlier this year at SummerSlam 2025, Jey Uso and the OTC reunited to defeat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Backstage, Roman Reigns was seen advising Jey to embrace selfishness. That advice seems to have stuck.
On a recent RAW episode, Jey attacked LA Knight, someone who had been aligned with him and Jimmy, and made it clear that his only goal is reclaiming his title. This ruthless focus on personal ambition mirrors Reigns’ own philosophy and hints at Jey’s transformation into a Tribal Chief-like figure.
His RAW Outburst Signals A New Direction
During the latest Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso interrupted the main event and speared LA Knight, despite their shared opposition to The Vision. The move shocked even Jimmy Uso, who tried to confront his brother but was shoved aside.
Jey’s aggressive and unpredictable behavior is becoming more pronounced each week. His actions resemble the dominance and volatility that defined Roman Reigns’ reign as Tribal Chief. If this trend continues, WWE may be laying the groundwork for Jey to take over the mantle.