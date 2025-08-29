The Champions League draw has set the stage for exciting reunions, reignited rivalries, and a historic change to the final kick-off time. Holders PSG face a challenging group, while underdogs like Kairat Almaty look to make their mark.

The first stage of the Champions League is in the books, and the draw provided no shortage of storylines to watch as Europe’s top clubs get set for action. Here’s what stood out from Thursday’s proceedings:

Earlier Final Kick-Off

UEFA opened the proceedings with a notable update about the 2026 final. The Puskás Aréna in Budapest will host European football’s grand showpiece on May 30—but, breaking with tradition, kick-off will be at 18:00 local time, three hours earlier than the long-established 21:00 CET slot.

UEFA explained that the earlier start aims to “enhance the overall matchday experience” for fans, teams, and the host city. Gone are the days of late-night finals leaving supporters stranded or wrestling with awkward travel. It’s a modern update to a much-loved classic and should bring relief to fans planning to be in Budapest.

Holders Face a Tough Road

One of the big attractions of the remodeled Champions League is the end of easy routes—no matter how strong or recently crowned a club may be.

Paris Saint-Germain, last season’s title winners, are already feeling the pinch. Placed in a fiercely competitive bracket, PSG will face the likes of Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen, and Tottenham, along with Atalanta, Newcastle, and Athletic Club. Every opponent poses a genuine threat, proving the new format means nobody—least of all the holders—can expect a straightforward progression.

Reunion Time

Who doesn’t enjoy a football reunion? UEFA’s supercomputer certainly engineered plenty this year, pitting many returning stars against former clubs.

All eyes will be on Trent Alexander-Arnold, now at Real Madrid, making an early return to Anfield in a fixture featuring ex-Kop favorite Xabi Alonso as Madrid boss. Manchester City’s summer signing gets a return visit to Eintracht Frankfurt, while Kylian Mbappé’s clash with Monaco and Kevin De Bruyne’s match against Napoli (his former side) add more drama. Leroy Sané will face former employers Manchester City when Galatasaray square off, and Erling Haaland is set to welcome back Borussia Dortmund to his new home.

Bitter Rivalries and Grudge Matches

The draw has also served up classic grudge matches, as some of the Champions League’s great rivalries are set to resume.

PSG’s rematch against Barcelona and another clash with Newcastle (after last season’s controversial draw) promise fireworks. Real Madrid draw Manchester City for an astonishing 11th time in under six years—and also have Liverpool to contend with. Fans who love nostalgia will relish Barcelona’s trip to Chelsea, stirring memories of Ronaldinho, Iniesta, and Fernando Torres’ famous moments. The stage is set for some fierce old battles to be renewed.

Minnows With a Shot at Glory

It wouldn’t be the Champions League without an underdog story, and this year Kairat Almaty fits the bill. The Kazakh side caused a stir by knocking out Celtic in the third play-off round to make their Champions League debut. Their campaign includes a marathon 6,900 km journey to face Sporting CP, while Real Madrid must trek to Kazakhstan for what will be a prestige fixture at Pavlodar Central Stadium.

Kairat are hoping to pull off an upset reminiscent of Sheriff Tiraspol’s famous 2-1 win over Real Madrid at the Bernabéu in 2021/22. Back then, Sheriff went out before the knockouts, but with history to inspire, Kairat aim to make their mark as this season’s giant-killers.