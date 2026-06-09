The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming, and the big question is who will steal the show. From legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to young sensations like Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal, these are the 10 players who are expected to dominate.

By Nasir Sajipa, as told to the news desk

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Football is more than just a game between two teams. It's a grand stage where magical players with incredible skills pull in fans from every corner of the globe. People literally drop everything—work, sleep, you name it—just to watch them play. This FIFA World Cup is no different. It's packed with players who are expected to create magic, and young superstars who look set to rule the football world for years to come. Here's a list of 10 players who are carrying a mountain of expectations for the 2026 World Cup.

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

For the last fifteen years, Lionel Messi has been the king of the football world. He's on the list of the greatest footballers of all time, and for this generation's fans, he is the ultimate superstar. His record is just insane: over 900 goals, 8 Ballon d'Or awards, and 44 major trophies. In 2022, he finally fulfilled his biggest dream by making Argentina the world champions. Now 38, this is likely his last World Cup, which is why the expectations from him are massive. He has scored 13 goals in FIFA World Cups, the fourth-highest ever.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Cristiano Ronaldo is the other great footballer of this generation, a man who has drawn fans to the sport like a magnet—from his own village in Portugal to the slums in India. He holds the record for the most goals in football, with over 970. While he has won almost every trophy out there, the World Cup has remained a dream. In fact, his team, Portugal, has never won the trophy either. That's why fans have huge hopes for him this time. Just like Messi, it's almost certain that this will be Ronaldo's last World Cup.

Kylian Mbappé (France)

Among all the superstars playing in this FIFA World Cup, 27-year-old Kylian Mbappé is right at the top. His strengths are his incredible speed, tight ball control, and amazing goal-finishing skills. He gave Argentina a real scare in the last final with a hat-trick and is now getting ready to play his second World Cup. He is the top scorer in the La Liga for Real Madrid this season with 25 goals. Mbappé is also a frontrunner to win the Golden Boot in this World Cup.

Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Lamine Yamal is an 18-year-old superstar with such amazing dribbling and talent that people are already calling him the 'next Messi'. He is the player everyone is most excited to watch in this World Cup. At just 17, he became the youngest player ever to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or. For decades, Messi was the heart of the Barcelona team; now, Yamal is their new prized asset. In the 2025-26 season for Barcelona, he scored 24 goals and provided 18 assists in 45 matches. He also won the La Liga's best player award this year.

Neymar (Brazil)

Neymar Jr. is one of this generation's most talented, talked-about, and loved footballers, with millions of fans. He is often mentioned in the same breath as Messi and Ronaldo, but injuries have constantly troubled him. Despite this, he is Brazil's all-time top scorer with 79 goals. Although he has been selected for the World Cup squad this time, there are doubts if he will play because of his injury issues. If he does play, he will definitely be a huge boost for Brazil.

Erling Haaland (Norway)

Norway's star footballer Erling Haaland is considered one of the most extraordinary strikers in modern football. He has a special talent for getting the ball into the net with his clever moves. He has everything a footballer needs: height (6'4"), speed, strength, and physical power. He is the fastest footballer to score 100 goals in the Premier League, doing it in just 111 matches. For Manchester City in the 2025-26 season, he scored 27 goals and had 8 assists. He also holds the record for being the fastest player to score 50 international goals for Norway.

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Harry Kane (England)

Harry Kane is one of the greatest footballers England has ever produced. Now 32, he is England's all-time top goal-scorer with 79 goals. He is also the first English player to score 500 professional goals and is the top scorer for the Tottenham club with 280 goals. Kane is not just a goal-scorer; he is also brilliant at passing the ball and creating scoring opportunities. He can score with both feet and his head. After winning the Golden Boot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, everyone is waiting to see if Kane can create magic again.

Vinícius Júnior (Brazil)

Vinícius Júnior is one of the quickest and most electrifying players on the football field. High speed and making a big impact on the game are his trademarks. At 25, Vinícius is a very important player for the Brazil team this year. In the 2025-26 La Liga season, he scored 16 goals and made 5 assists. He is a talented footballer who has helped Real Madrid win major trophies like the Champions League and La Liga. This World Cup, he is expected to lead Brazil's attack along with Rodrygo Silva and Endrick, and hopefully bring the cup home.

Jude Bellingham (England)

Jude Bellingham is currently one of the best and most complete players in football. He is a 22-year-old star who can impact the game in every way possible. His strengths include amazing dribbling, fast runs, accurate passes, quick tackles, and powerful shots. He secured the 3rd position in the 2024 Ballon d'Or rankings. His energy on the field is unmatched by most players. As one of Real Madrid's star players, there's no doubt that Bellingham will be England's trump card in this World Cup.

Ousmane Dembélé (France)

Ousmane Dembélé is a rare and aggressive player who managed to win the Ballon d'Or award in 2025, during the era dominated by Messi and Ronaldo. He is like a cheetah on the field, capable of taking the ball towards the goal even when there seems to be no chance, and can challenge even the best defenders. Dembélé was part of the team that won the World Cup in 2018, and this time, he is looking to create magic again alongside Mbappé. The 29-year-old is a top contender for the Golden Ball in this World Cup.