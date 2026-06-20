Matheus Cunha scored a first-half brace as Brazil beat Haiti 3-0 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. The win takes Brazil to the top of Group C. Cunha's feat was the 10th time a Brazilian has scored 2+ first-half goals in a WC match.

Matheus Cunha's brace against Haiti marked the 10th occasion a Brazilian player has scored two or more first-half goals in a FIFA World Cup match, the most by any nation. The last Brazilian to achieve the feat was Neymar against Cameroon back in 2014, as per ESPN.

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Brazil's Dominant Victory

Brazil got their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign up and running in style with a convincing 3-0 victory over Haiti in Philadelphia, moving to the top of Group C and ending the Caribbean nation's hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

After a disappointing 1-1 draw against Morocco in their opening match, Carlo Ancelotti's side arrived under pressure to deliver a statement performance. Haiti, meanwhile, entered the contest encouraged by a spirited display against Scotland despite suffering defeat.

Cunha Leads the Charge

Brazil showed their attacking intent from the outset and thought they had taken an early lead when Raphinha finished from Bruno Guimaraes' clever through ball. However, the celebrations were cut short by an offside flag.

The breakthrough eventually arrived midway through the first half. Vinicius Junior's powerful effort was parried by goalkeeper Johny Placide, but Matheus Cunha reacted quickest to force the loose ball over the line despite desperate attempts from the Haitian defence to clear it.

Cunha doubled Brazil's advantage soon after, capping an impressive display with a clinical finish. The striker raced onto a perfectly weighted pass from Vinicius and blasted his effort into the roof of the net at the near post, leaving Placide with no chance.

Group C Outlook

The victory gives Brazil four points from two matches, level with Morocco but ahead on goal difference, and leaves them well placed to secure a place in the Round of 32. They will face Scotland in their final group match, while Haiti's elimination was confirmed despite their improved second-half display.