New Zealand skipper Tom Latham looks forward to a busy Test schedule against India and Australia. He emphasizes the value of the World Test Championship and confirms Jacob Duffy will join the bowling attack for the upcoming Wellington Test.

Tom Latham Eager for Busy Test Season Ahead of India Series Opener

Wellington [New Zealand], November 18 (ANI): Ahead of the first Test against India, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham expressed excitement over the upcoming Test assignments, saying the more matches the team plays, the better it is for them. The 2021 World Test Champions have plenty of Test cricket in the coming months, starting with the two home Tests against India from Thursday onwards at Wellington. Following this, they will be travelling to Australia for a high-profile four-match Test series before their final WTC 2025-27 cycle assignment against Sri Lanka at home in February next year.

Speaking during the presser, Latham expressed that his players love playing the format and appreciated the context that the ICC World Test Championship has put into matches. He is really excited for the Australia tour, giving them a four-match Test series after years of playing mostly two Tests at home or a maximum three away from home. "I think you talk to a lot of guys, they love playing Test cricket. We sort of tend to play two-Test match series. Obviously, we have got a four-Test match series coming up in a month or so time; I certainly think from all of our point of view, uh, the more Test cricket we play against whoever, the better. And I think the context that the World Test Championship has on Test cricket is really important. I think it has been a huge initiative that, um, you know, that the ICC have done for six or so years now or even longer. So, certainly from my point of view, the more Test cricket, the better," said Latham.

Kiwis are currently at the top of the WTC 2025-27 standings with four wins, a loss and a draw, giving them a points percentage of 72.22 per cent. These upcoming fixtures will be crucial in landing them their second WTC final. However, the Kiwis are currently not really focused on where they are on the table, considering how few they have played in comparison to likes of Australia (13 Tests), India (11 Tests) and South Africa (seven Tests). The focus stays on what they can control, and they play their brand of cricket to the best of their abilities.

"We have got huge amount of Tests coming up. I have said it all along in terms of what we focus on is the things that we can do and the things that we can control in terms of trying to play our brand of cricket as best we can. And we know if we do that, then we hopefully will give ourselves a chance of being, I guess, in the race for being in those top two positions come March, whenever our last Test may be. But, um, you know, there's a lot of water to go under the bridge to get to that point, and obviously it is the start of what is going to be an exciting period for us," he said.

Reflecting on what the team balance would be for the Wellington, he said that Jacob Duffy would be the extra seamer, with the team opting for three seamers and a bowling all-rounder option. "So, yeah, top seven, eight, nine is pretty much the same. Jacob Duffy will be the extra seamer in that lineup. Really exciting opportunity, and there has been a lot of talk around Test cricket and on the back of the white-ball series (against India), but yeah, it is nice to finally be here and ready to go tomorrow," he signed off.