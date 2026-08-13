Steve Smith admitted he was lucky to survive a DRS review in the first Test against Bangladesh after feeling he nicked the ball. Technology saved him, and he capitalized on the reprieve to top-score for Australia with a crucial 71 runs.

'Technology Saved Me': Smith on DRS Reprieve

Australia batter Steve Smith admitted he was fortunate to remain unbeaten after surviving a caught-behind DRS review during the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Darwin on Thursday. Smith was on seven when Bangladesh appealed for a catch behind the wicket off Ebadot Hossain. On-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena turned down the appeal, but Bangladesh opted for the Decision Review System. The review found no conclusive evidence of an edge and the original not-out decision was upheld.

Smith, who eventually top-scored for Australia with 71 off 109 balls, acknowledged after the day's play that he believed he had made contact with the delivery. "I think so, yeah," said Smith when asked if he nicked the ball, according to a video posted by cricket.com.au on X. "I was lucky? Yeah, it seems that way. You got to take it sometimes," he added.

Asked whether he could trust the technology after the review failed to overturn the on-field decision, Smith said, "Normally it's pretty good. Maybe I didn't nick it. I don't know, but I certainly felt something. If I'd been given out, I was going to walk off. But, yeah, technology saved me today, I guess."

Bangladesh Dominates Opening Day

Smith's reprieve proved significant as he went on to make Australia's highest score in a difficult opening day for the hosts. Bangladesh's fast bowlers made the most of the conditions to bowl Australia out for 198 in 53 overs, with Hasan Mahmud claiming six wickets while Ebadot Hossain and Taskin Ahmed took two each.

Opener Jake Weatherald's 23 was Australia's second-highest score behind Smith, who provided crucial resistance in an innings where the rest of the batting order struggled.

Bangladesh, playing their first Test in Australia since 2003, finished the day in a strong position at 96 for one. Tanzid Hasan Tamim was unbeaten on 32, while Mominul Haque was 35 not out at stumps. The visitors will resume on the second day with a 102-run deficit and nine wickets in hand, having made an impressive start against an Australian side featuring a strong batting lineup.

For Smith, however, the day's biggest talking point came from the moment when technology gave him a second chance -- one he made full use of by converting his reprieve into a valuable half-century.