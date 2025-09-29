Arsenal secured a dramatic 2-1 late victory against Newcastle, closing the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool after their surprising 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace.

Manchester: Arsenal closed in on Premier League leaders Liverpool with a dramatic late fightback to end their history of recent defeats at Newcastle with a 2-1 win at St. James' Park.

Liverpool opened the door to the chasing pack in the title race by losing 2-1 at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Manchester United also endured another miserable weekend after a 3-1 defeat at Brentford raised more questions over the future of Ruben Amorim.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points from the Premier League weekend:

Arsenal show champion spirit

The Gunners were facing down the barrel of a familiar tale on Tyneside after falling behind to Nick Woltemade's header.

But Arsenal provided a resounding answer to questions over whether they are ready to take the next step after finishing second for the past three seasons.

Mikel Arteta threw caution to the wind and his substitutes made a massive impact in turning the game around.

Mikel Merino headed in the equaliser before Martin Odegaard provided the cross from which Gabriel Magalhaes powered in a 96th-minute winner.

"You have to learn from the past and certainly we take some lessons and very sore different and sore moments in this ground," said Arteta after losing in Arsenal's previous three trips to St. James' Park.

After facing three of last season's top five in their opening six games, Arsenal have the chance to leaprog Liverpool in their next five against West Ham, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Sunderland.

Man Utd's Amorim on thin ice

Amorim's wait for back-to-back Premier League wins goes on nearly a year into his reign at Old Trafford after United were bullied and well beaten 3-1 at Brentford.

The Red Devils' glaring deficencies at the back and in goal were exposed by the Bees, who won for just the second time under Keith Andrews.

United have won just 34 points from Amorim's 33 league games despite another summer of big spending to improve on finishing 15th last season -- the club's worst league placing since they were relegated in 1974.

The Portuguese insisted after another demoralising defeat in west London that he is "never concerned about my job" as it is "not my decision".

However, the pressure is not only rising on Amorim but United's hierarchy.

Co-owner Jim Ratcliffe and CEO Omar Berrada championed the appointment of the 40-year-old and have so far continued to back him despite 11 months of woeful results.

Failure to beat high-flying Sunderland at Old Trafford next weekend before a two-week international break could prove the final straw.

Liverpool's luck runs out

Liverpool clean sweep of seven consecutive victories in the Premier League, Champions League and League Cup to open the campaign had masked a series of flaws in Arne Slot's new-look set-up.

The Premier League champions overhauled the squad that cruised to the title last season during the transfer window.

Flashes of brilliance, often in the dying minutes, were enough for victories over Bournemouth, Newcastle, Arsenal, Burnley and Everton.

But Liverpool's weaknesses were ruthlessly exposed by a Palace side that have now not lost for 18 games, stretching back to April.

The visitors were nearly bailed out again by a late goal when Federico Cheisa equalised only for Eddie Nketiah to volley in a stoppage-time winner for the Eagles.

"I think if we got a draw, then we took already one point too many," said Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk. "I don't think there is any reason to worry, but we have to improve pretty quickly."

