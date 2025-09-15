Manchester United suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the derby. The loss highlighted United's midfield woes, Sesko's struggles in his debut, and Bayindir's shaky performance in goal.

Manchester United’s miserable start to the season went from bad to worse as they slumped to a 3-0 defeat against rivals Manchester City in the Manchester Derby at the Etihad. It was another sobering reminder of how far United still lag behind their neighbors, with City barely needing to get out of second gear to claim all three points.

Phil Foden opened the scoring in the 18th minute, heading home after Jeremy Doku’s persistence saw him break into the box and send in a second-attempt cross. From there, City rarely looked troubled. Erling Haaland struck twice in a decisive 15-minute spell after half-time - first latching onto Doku’s clever pass to double the lead, then racing clear to finish confidently just after the hour mark. The Norwegian’s brace put the game to bed and allowed Pep Guardiola’s side to coast through the closing stages.

For United, it was another chastening afternoon. Just one win from their opening four league matches has piled the pressure on manager Ruben Amorim, who is already struggling to find answers.

Midfield Still a Mess, Mainoo Offers Hope

When United’s team sheet dropped, eyebrows immediately raised at the midfield pairing of Bruno Fernandes alongside Manuel Ugarte. Fernandes remains United’s most talented player, but once again he was forced into an unfamiliar role, diminishing his influence. Ugarte, meanwhile, endured a torrid afternoon - his lack of pace and limited passing game leaving United exposed as City’s midfield cut through with ease.

The introduction of Kobbie Mainoo in the second half lifted the visitors, but by then the damage had been done. The 19-year-old academy graduate injected energy and composure, leaving fans asking why he continues to be overlooked for a starting spot. United resisted loan interest in the youngster over the summer, and Amorim may soon realize that building around his emerging talent isn’t just sensible, it’s essential.

Sesko’s Harsh Introduction to the Premier League

Making his full Premier League debut, Benjamin Sesko found the derby an unforgiving classroom. The 21-year-old struggled to impose himself against Ruben Dias and the City defence, managing the lowest pass completion rate (57%) of any outfield player. He looked isolated, unable to hold the ball up or link play as United’s rare moments of possession fizzled out.

Sesko’s situation highlights a broader problem: he is an investment for the future, a young striker who needs time and patience to adapt, yet he has been thrust into leading the line at a club demanding instant results. Compared to summer signings elsewhere in the league, such as Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo - both in their prime - Sesko feels like a misfit profile. A hostile derby at the Etihad was a brutal baptism, one that underscored how risky United’s recruitment approach has been.

Goalkeeper Woes Continue with Bayindir

If United’s attack looked toothless, their struggles at the back were compounded by another shaky outing from Altay Bayindir. The Turkish goalkeeper nearly gifted City possession twice inside the opening 10 minutes and was visibly rattled as home fans jeered every touch. His hesitancy on crosses and lack of authority inside the box only deepened concerns about whether he is truly the long-term answer in goal.

Bayindir’s performance drew sharp contrast with City debutant Gianluigi Donnarumma, who exuded command by sweeping up crosses early on. The comparison was not lost on anyone watching inside the Etihad. With deadline-day signing Senne Lammens waiting in the wings, Amorim may soon be forced into a decision. Yet his loyalty to Bayindir has been unwavering so far - a loyalty that could eventually backfire.

For United, this derby felt less like a contest and more like a confirmation. City’s superiority was clear, United’s issues were once again glaring, and Amorim’s margin for error continues to shrink. Without solutions in midfield, patience for Sesko, and a reliable goalkeeper, the prospect of recovery looks slimmer by the week.