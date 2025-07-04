Thomas Partey, a 32-year-old former Arsenal player, has been found guilty of five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against three women between 2021 and 2022. He will appear in court on August 5.

Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey has been found guilty on charges of five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. Three women had reported complaints against the 32-year-old for incidents between 2021 and 2022. Partey will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on 5 August. The Crown Prosecution Service approved Partey's prosecution after a comprehensive review of evidence filed.

“Our prosecutors have worked closely with officers in the Metropolitan Police who have carried out the investigation, to review the evidence and advise on the appropriate charges. We remind everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial. We know there will be significant public interest in this announcement, but it is absolutely vital that there is no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings,” The Guardian reported Jaswant Narwal, of the CPS, as saying.

Partey featured 52 times in all competitions for Arsenal in his final season last year, when the club finished second in the league to Liverpool and reached the semi-finals of both the Carabao Cup and Champions League. He had signed for Atlético Madrid in 2012 and was sent out on loan to Mallorca and Leganés for three years. He made 188 appearances for Atletico Madrid and won the Europa League in 2018 and La Liga in 202. He moved to Arsenal in 2020 for a sum of £45m on a four-year-contract.