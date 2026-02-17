Canada opener Yuvraj Samra, 19, became the youngest man to score a century in any World Cup. He said he 'manifested the moment' and feels the historic knock could be 'life-changing', potentially leading to franchise T20 opportunities.

Another day of ICC T20 WC action and yet another success story from the associate cricketing ecosystem as Canada's Yuvraj Samra became the youngest men's cricketer to slam a century across World Cups in any format of the game at the age of 19 years and 141 days.

Speaking during the post-match presser, Yuvraj said, "I was just really grateful like every day I manifested this moment that I want to score a hundred in the World Cup as a youngest player in those T20 World Cup. I feel like I enjoyed the whole innings. I feel like I just went my way today and I felt great."

'Instinct-based' Batting Style

The opener also spoke on his "instinct" based batting style where he feels like charging the bowler and putting pressure on him. "I feel that that is just an instinct from inside that I want to charge the bowler It just comes within that I just feel like that this ball I'm going to charge in - put pressure on the bowler," he added.

On Canada's Bowling Performance

On his side's bowling, where they lost despite reducing NZ to 30/2 in chase of 174 runs at one point, Yuvraj pointed out that the bowlers did not hit their lengths right. "New Zealand used the pitch really well, hit the deck pretty hard, use their slower balls and I feel like we could have improved on that," he added.

A Cricketer from Canada

Yuvraj is the first Canada born cricketer and the only Canadian born cricketer in the team. In 19 T20Is for Canada since his debut in 2025, the left-hander has scored 569 runs in 18 matches at an average of 37.93 and a strike rate of 161.18, with a century and three fifties and best score of 110.

'Weather Doesn't Support Us'

Speaking on how it was like for him to grow up with a dream to become a professional cricketer, Yuvraj said that it was hard for him as they only got three months of proper summer to play as the weather of "minus 25 and 30 degrees" was really hard. "We try to come out like to Sri Lanka like countries have good weather and it is really hard playing cricket there. But I feel like we have a good management, they back us, they take us on pre-tours and feel like we get good preparation there," he added.

He also pointed out that there are "a lot of good bowlers in Canada but the weather does not really support them, especially fast bowlers because of the cold".

'This Inning Could Change My Life'

On the magnificance of his knock in terms of putting his name out there on the map and helping him land T20 franchise gigs, Yuvraj said, "I feel like this inning could change my life. I can actually make a good living out of this sport, especially being from Canada and I feel like it can be a real dream come true."

Experience of Playing in Chennai

Playing in Chennai, the home of MS Dhoni when he is stepping out to the field in yellow colours of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Yuvraj said that he was "wowed" by the experience. "The moment I stepped into this ground, I was just like, wow, playing at this type of venue is amazing, because we never get to play at these type of grounds, especially in Canada, or anywhere in the world. So it is just a great feeling," he concluded.

Match Summary

Coming to the match, Canada won the toss and opted to bat first. Yuvraj Samra's record breaking century, making him the youngest centurion in T20 WC history (110 in 65 balls, with 11 fours and six sixes) and skipper Dilpreet Bajwa (36 in 39 balls, with four boundaries) led from the front as Canada posted 173/2 in 20 overs.

During the chase, Kiwis lost Tim Seifert (6) and Finn Allen (21 in eight balls, with two fours and a six) early and sunk to 30/2, but Phillips (76* in 36 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes) and Rachin Ravindra (59* in 39 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) took NZ to a win by 15.1 overs, stitching a 146-run stand.

Phillips was given the 'Player of the Match' award. NZ, with three wins and loss, occupy the second spot in their group and successfully move to Super Eights along with South Africa. (ANI)