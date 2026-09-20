Indian teqball player Quimcy Dsouza narrowly missed a women's singles bronze medal, losing 2-0 to Japan's Yuina Sakamoto in a close match. She will now compete for a bronze in the mixed doubles event with partner Mohamed Anas Beg.

Indian teqball player Quimcy Dsouza missed out on a women's singles bronze medal after suffering a 2-0 defeat to home favourite Yuina Sakamoto in a closely contested match. Sakomoto prevailed 12-11, 12-11 in a match that saw both games go down to the wire, leaving Dsouza to rue several missed opportunities. The Indian had chances to take control of the contest, holding set point in the opening game before Sakamoto fought back. Dsouza also established a lead in the second game and even saved a match point with a winning serve, but was unable to close out the contest as Sakamoto capitalised on crucial errors at the decisive moments.

Another shot at a medal

However, Dsouza will have another opportunity to claim a medal as she is set to compete in the mixed doubles bronze medal match alongside Mohamed Anas Beg. The Indian pair will look to bounce back and finish their campaign on the podium.

Road to the Bronze Medal Match

Earlier, Dsouza lost the semifinals in the women's singles teqball event on Saturday. Dsouza topped Group A after securing wins over opponents from Japan and Cambodia. In the semifinals, she was pitted against Indonesia's Sumaya, losing to her 1-2. The Indian sealed the first set 12-7, following which the Indonesian won back-to-back games 9-12, 7-12.