Iga Swiatek wins her maiden Wimbledon title with a double bagel victory against Amanda Anisimova, receiving a personalized towel from the organizers. This victory marks Swiatek's first Grand Slam title on grass, completing a career surface slam.

The World No.4 and Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek received a special towel from the organizers of Wimbledon after clinching her maiden Championships title following her victory against Amanda Anisimova of the USA in the final on Saturday, July 13.

Iga Swiatek dominated Amanda Anisimova in two straight sets with a double bagel -6-0, 6-0 to win her maiden Wimbledon triumph and overall sixth Grand Slam title of her career. Swiatek became the first player to win the Championships title without conceding a game in the Open Era. Also, Pole became the first player since German tennis legend Steffi Graf in 1988 to win a Grand Slam title with a double bagel.

Additionally, Swiatek became the first Polish tennis player to clinch a Wimbledon title and the first active female player to win Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces.

Swiatek gets a special memento

As Iga Swiatek clinched her maiden Wimbledon title and took home the prestigious ‘Rosewater Dish’ trophy, the Polish tennis star was presented with a special towel. Swiatek was called ‘towel thief’ for frequently collecting the purple and green towels during the fortnight of the tournament.

In a video that went viral on social media, Swiatek was seen leaving the court after the press conference, and a member of the All England Club presented the Pole with a personalised “Property of Iga Swiatek, Wimbledon Champion” towel, a lighthearted nod to her habit and a memento for her flawless victory in the final.

Scroll to load tweet…

Iga Swiatek had a brilliant run of form throughout her campaign at Wimbledon 2025. Before heading to the Championships, the Polish tennis star had not won a single title in the ongoing season, reaching the final only once at the Bad Homburg Open, where she lost to Jessica Pegula of the USA.

En route to her maiden Wimbledon final, Iga Swiatek dropped only one set, which came in the second round match against Caty McNally of the USA. In the final, Swiatek did not give American youngster Amanda Anisimova a single chance to settle, producing a clinical performance that saw her dominate every rally to clinch her maiden title of grass-court Grand Slam.

Iga Swiatek eighth straight new woman Wimbledon champion

Iga became the eighth straight new women’s champion at Wimbledon. She joined Garbine Muguruza, Angelique Kerber, Simona Halep, Ashleigh Barty, Elena Rybakina, Marketa Vondrousova, and Barbora Krejcikova in lifting the Venus Rosewater Dish for the first time in their respective careers, continuing the trend of fresh women’s champions since 2017.

After Serena Williams clinched two successive Wimbledon titles in 2016 and 2017, no female player successfully defended her crown, making Iga Swiatek added to the growing list of players to become the first champion at SW19.

Additionally, the Polish tennis player has not lost a single Major final thus far. Swiatek clinched four French Open titles, three of which came on the trot in 2022, 2023, and 2024, and the US Open title in 2022.

Now, Iga Swiatek added the prestigious Wimbledon crown to her trophy cabinet, completing a surface slam among the active players on the WTA tour.