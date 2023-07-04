Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wimbledon showcases captivating poster featuring Kerala's snake boat race

    Wimbledon recently shared a captivating poster that highlights Kerala's famous snake boat race. The poster features renowned tennis players rowing boats in Kerala's picturesque backwaters, creating a unique blend of sports and cultural imagery.

    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 7:50 PM IST

    In a captivating display, Wimbledon took to Twitter to share a poster that portrays tennis players, including Ons Jabeur and Novak Djokovic, rowing boats in the mesmerizing backwaters of Kerala. Following Chelsea FC's virtual tour of the serene Alappuzha backwaters in Kerala, the official social media accounts of Wimbledon, the prestigious tennis tournament, shared a poster showcasing Kerala's renowned boat race. The timing was particularly significant as the Wimbledon championship in London coincided with the beginning of Kerala's boat race season on July 3.

    The tweet from Wimbledon's Twitter handle accompanied by the poster read, "Kerala 'emoji of a handshake' London. Ready for the annual boat race! Who will be lifting The 2023 Wimbledon Championships?" The poster features esteemed tennis players such as Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Novak Djokovic, and Carlos Alcaraz rowing snake boats in the enchanting backwaters of Kerala.

    After gaining considerable attention on the micro-blogging platform, the official Twitter handle of Kerala Tourism reposted the tweet, adding, "Wimbledon smashes it as the boat race season opens in Kerala. Kerala 'emoji of a handshake' London."

    Also Read: Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic continues unbeaten streak with 29th consecutive victory in first-round triumph

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 7:52 PM IST
