Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic continues unbeaten streak with 29th consecutive victory in first-round triumph

    Novak Djokovic, the seven-time Wimbledon champion, commenced his 2023 campaign with a composed triumph over Argentina's Pedro Cachin.

    tennis Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic continues unbeaten streak with 29th consecutive victory in first-round triumph osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 9:35 AM IST

    Novak Djokovic, the second-ranked player in the world and a seven-time Wimbledon champion, began his 2023 campaign with a mature victory over Argentina's Pedro Cachin after a delayed start. Due to dark clouds and a shower, Djokovic's Round 1 match at SW19 was postponed. During the delay, Djokovic used his own towel to dry the court while engaging with fans and maintaining a positive demeanor. Despite the nearly 90-minute delay, Djokovic approached the game with a serious mindset once it commenced.

    In a strong display, Djokovic defeated Cachin 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (4), matching Rafael Nadal's impressive Grand Slam record. This marked Djokovic's 18th first-round victory at Wimbledon, equivalent to Nadal's number of first-round wins at Rolland Garros. Roger Federer leads with 21 opening-round wins at the Australian Open, followed by 19 at the US Open, while Djokovic himself ranks third with 19 wins at the French Open.

    Djokovic admitted that the match was one of his strangest Wimbledon openers, as he had to use towels instead of rackets, but he was pleased that the crowd got to witness the game and that he ultimately emerged victorious. Although the start was not ideal for the Serbian player, with a double fault on the break point during his second service, he managed to regain his composure and resume the match.

    Djokovic rediscovered his superb form and proceeded to dominate his opponent in his characteristic fashion. The rain interruptions during the game posed a challenge, particularly when the first set was near its conclusion. However, once the rain subsided, Djokovic became unstoppable. He comfortably won the first two sets before encountering some resistance from his Argentine adversary in the third set.

    "I know, I have to win 7 matches to win the Wimbledon, as long as there is the drive to move ahead. A few days after Roland Garros, I started planning for the Wimbledon." 

    "That's the life of a Tennis player, if you want to have more chances at winning a grand slam, one has to be fully prepared."

    "I had not played on grass until I was 17, and it took me a while to get settled on grass courts, I had to work hard to and it does take time for anyone to get used to these playing conditions"

    Cachin matched Djokovic shot for shot, providing him with a tough challenge, but the world champion ultimately prevailed, securing his place in Round 2. This victory extended Djokovic's remarkable streak at Wimbledon to 29 consecutive wins in men's singles, as he has not lost a match at the tournament since 2017. Djokovic's 29 wins stand as the fourth-longest streak in Wimbledon history, behind Bjorn Borg's 41 wins, Federer's 40, and Pete Sampras' 31.

    Also Read: Wimbledon 2023: Nick Kyrgios trolled after wrist injury forces Aussie to pull out of tournament

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 9:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    football WATCH Argentina's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez arrives in India; says 'it was a dream' snt

    WATCH: Argentina's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez arrives in India; says 'it was a dream'

    Ashes 2023: Was Jonny Bairstow run-out against 'Spirit of Cricket'? UK PM Rishi Sunak responds snt

    Ashes 2023: Was Jonny Bairstow run-out against 'Spirit of Cricket'? UK PM Rishi Sunak responds

    cricket India shifts focus to T20 cricket with home series against Australia after ODI World Cup osf

    India shifts focus to T20 cricket with home series against Australia after ODI World Cup

    football Kylian Mbappe's astronomical wage demands make Real Madrid view him as a 'Prisoner of Money' osf

    Kylian Mbappe's astronomical wage demands make Real Madrid view him as a 'Prisoner of Money'

    football Indian captain Sunil Chhetri signs Bengaluru FC extension; credits fans' influence in decision snt

    Indian captain Sunil Chhetri signs Bengaluru FC extension; credits fans' influence in decision

    Recent Stories

    iQOO Neo 7 Pro to launch today When where to watch event LIVE What can you expect specs features price gcw

    iQOO Neo 7 Pro to launch today: When, where to watch event LIVE? What can you expect?

    Adipurush LEAKED: Prabhas' film HD version online before its OTT release; netizens shares memes RBA

    Adipurush LEAKED: Prabhas' film HD version online before its OTT release; netizens share memes

    Canada Khalistani threat to Indian diplomats 'unacceptable'

    Canada: Khalistani threat to Indian diplomats 'unacceptable'

    Taliban bans women from working in beauty salons across Kabul other provinces report gcw

    Taliban bans women from working in beauty salons across Kabul, other provinces

    Kerala witnesses heavy rainfall; Red alert, orange alert ; Educational institutions closed anr

    Kerala witnesses heavy rainfall; Red alert in two districts; Educational institutions closed in 3 districts

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon