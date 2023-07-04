Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic continues unbeaten streak with 29th consecutive victory in first-round triumph

Novak Djokovic, the second-ranked player in the world and a seven-time Wimbledon champion, began his 2023 campaign with a mature victory over Argentina's Pedro Cachin after a delayed start. Due to dark clouds and a shower, Djokovic's Round 1 match at SW19 was postponed. During the delay, Djokovic used his own towel to dry the court while engaging with fans and maintaining a positive demeanor. Despite the nearly 90-minute delay, Djokovic approached the game with a serious mindset once it commenced.

In a strong display, Djokovic defeated Cachin 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (4), matching Rafael Nadal's impressive Grand Slam record. This marked Djokovic's 18th first-round victory at Wimbledon, equivalent to Nadal's number of first-round wins at Rolland Garros. Roger Federer leads with 21 opening-round wins at the Australian Open, followed by 19 at the US Open, while Djokovic himself ranks third with 19 wins at the French Open.

Djokovic admitted that the match was one of his strangest Wimbledon openers, as he had to use towels instead of rackets, but he was pleased that the crowd got to witness the game and that he ultimately emerged victorious. Although the start was not ideal for the Serbian player, with a double fault on the break point during his second service, he managed to regain his composure and resume the match.

Djokovic rediscovered his superb form and proceeded to dominate his opponent in his characteristic fashion. The rain interruptions during the game posed a challenge, particularly when the first set was near its conclusion. However, once the rain subsided, Djokovic became unstoppable. He comfortably won the first two sets before encountering some resistance from his Argentine adversary in the third set.

"I know, I have to win 7 matches to win the Wimbledon, as long as there is the drive to move ahead. A few days after Roland Garros, I started planning for the Wimbledon."

"That's the life of a Tennis player, if you want to have more chances at winning a grand slam, one has to be fully prepared."

"I had not played on grass until I was 17, and it took me a while to get settled on grass courts, I had to work hard to and it does take time for anyone to get used to these playing conditions"

Cachin matched Djokovic shot for shot, providing him with a tough challenge, but the world champion ultimately prevailed, securing his place in Round 2. This victory extended Djokovic's remarkable streak at Wimbledon to 29 consecutive wins in men's singles, as he has not lost a match at the tournament since 2017. Djokovic's 29 wins stand as the fourth-longest streak in Wimbledon history, behind Bjorn Borg's 41 wins, Federer's 40, and Pete Sampras' 31.

Also Read: Wimbledon 2023: Nick Kyrgios trolled after wrist injury forces Aussie to pull out of tournament