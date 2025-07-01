Barbora Krejcikova rallied from a set down to win her Wimbledon opener, while Jannik Sinner cruised to victory. Novak Djokovic is set to begin his quest for a 25th Grand Slam title.

Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova battled back from a set down to win her Wimbledon opener on Tuesday as men's top seed Jannik Sinner barely broke sweat in the searing London heat.

Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic is prepared to launch his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam crown on the second day of action at the All England Club.

Krejcikova came to Wimbledon with just six matches under her belt this year and was in grave danger after being outplayed by Philippines star Alexandra Eala in the first set. But the Czech regrouped, cut her error count drastically, and lost just three more games as she completed a 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 win.

Krejcikova played with back pain

Two-time Grand Slam champion Krejcikova has endured a difficult time since defeating Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the final last year. The 29-year-old was out of action this season until May after suffering a back injury and lost in the second round of the recent French Open.

Krejcikova pulled out of last week's Eastbourne Open before the quarter-finals with a thigh problem.

"I was in a lot of pain in my back and I didn't really know how my career was going to go," she said. "I'm super happy and super excited that I can be here and that I can play on such a great court. I was really, really excited for this day and before the match I was really counting every minute to the time when the match is coming up."

Sinner clinches 1st round win with ease

World number one Sinner brushed aside fellow Italian Luca Nardi on Court One with the minimum of fuss. Unfazed by the scorching conditions, the three-time Grand Slam champion sealed a 6-4, 6-3, 6-0 win in just one hour and 48 minutes.

"I'm very happy to come back here to such a special place for me," he said. "Playing an Italian is very unfortunate but one has to go through and luckily it was me."

Sinner has won three of the past six majors but the 23-year-old blew a two-set lead and wasted three match points against Carlos Alcaraz at last month's French Open final.

Djokovic record bid

Djokovic starts his Wimbledon campaign against France's Alexandre Muller, ranked 41st in the world. The sixth-seeded Serb, who has been in every Wimbledon final since 2018, has only played Muller once, dropping just five games during his march to the 2023 US Open title.

But at 38, he knows time is running out as Alcaraz and Sinner establish a stranglehold at the top of the men's game. Djokovic has been tied with long-retired Margaret Court on 24 Grand Slam singles titles since 2023 but he believes his most realistic hope of a historic 25th win lies at the All England Club.

"I would probably agree that Wimbledon could be the best chance because of the results I had, because of how I feel, how I play in Wimbledon, just getting that extra push mentally and motivation to perform the best tennis at the highest level," he said.

The veteran, who has lost the past two Wimbledon finals to Alcaraz, has the added incentive of pulling level with the retired Roger Federer, who won a record eight men's titles at the All England Club.

Jessica Pegula, Zheng Qinwen bowed out

In early action on Tuesday, US third seed Jessica Pegula suffered a shock defeat against Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto, losing 6-2, 6-3 in just 58 minutes.

Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen admitted she was not focused after she slipped to a 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 defeat against world number 81 Katerina Siniakova.

"I made a lot of mistakes," she said. "I made the match complicated. The weather was very hot but I believe I should have been more focused on the court. Maybe I should work more to be focused in the heat."

Iga Swiatek, Taylor Fritz advance to 2nd round

Five-time major winner Iga Swiatek swatted aside Russia's Polina Kudermetova 7-5, 6-1 and second seed Coco Gauff, fresh from her French Open triumph, prepared to take on Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska.

Men's fifth seed Taylor Fritz completed a gruelling five-set win against France's Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard after losing the first two sets on tie-breaks. The match was suspended late Monday due to curfew rules.