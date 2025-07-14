Jannik Sinner defeats Carlos Alcaraz to claim his first Wimbledon title, avenging previous losses and ending Alcaraz's winning streak. Sinner reflects on learning from past mistakes and the significance of this victory.

Following his maiden Wimbledon title win, world number one Italian star Jannik Sinner reflected on his win and remarked that he is trying to learn and understand from his past mistakes.

Sinner avenged his heartbreaking French Open final loss as he outclassed his rival and Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz to secure his maiden Wimbledon title on Sunday. The 23-year-old captured his fourth major title, after two Australian Open and a US Open triumph, defeating Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in a clash oozing with class and intensity in every shot. This was Sinner's first-ever Wimbledon final.

‘This win means a lot in many ways’

Speaking following his win exclusively to Star Sports, Sinner said, “This win means a lot in many ways. I think it was a very difficult match-up. Playing against Carlos -- I had lost the last five matches against him -- was never easy. But at the same time, I have tried to understand and learn from my mistakes. As I always say, the most important thing is to improve -- both as a player and as a person -- so I am very happy I was able to do that today. Of course, the work never stops, so we will keep working and see what I can achieve in the future.”

Flipping the script, Sinner also managed to put an end to Alcaraz's career-best 24-match win streak and became the first Italian to capture what many consider the most prestigious Grand Slam title. Sinner's picture-perfect finals record of 5-0 has been broken, and one loss has been added to it.

Jannik Sinner kept calm despite Carlos Alcaraz's verge of a comeback

The 23-year-old Italian was extremely precise with his groundstrokes, but still lost the first set. Alcaraz came out aggressively, hitting with heavy pace and using drop shots well. He showed trademark resilience to bounce back from 2-4 in the first set and have it to his name with a backhand defensive block. But Sinner followed it with three hard-fought wins in the next three sets to take the trophy home.

Sinner had dropped just 17 games during his first three matches at Wimbledon and survived a major scare in the fourth round, when Grigor Dimitrov was forced to leave the field due to injury despite leading the game. Sinner also needed some medical attention on his elbow, but he battled hard against Ben Shelton and Novak Djokovic to register his fifth Grand Slam final appearance.

‘It is so difficult to play against Alcaraz’

Following the match, Sinner said, as quoted by the ATP website, that playing against the Spanish star is "so difficult" and encouraged his rival to "keep going and keep pushing".

"I would like to start with Carlos. Again, an amazing tournament, but mostly thank you for the player you are. It is so difficult to play against you, but we have an amazing relationship off the court and on the court. We just try to build up, and to do that, we need the best teams in the world. Keep going, keep pushing, and you are going to hold this trophy many times. You already have two titles," said Sinner to Alcaraz.

"It is so special. Seeing my parents here, my brother, my whole team, it is amazing. Actually, a special thanks to my brother, because there is no Formula 1 race this weekend, that is why he is here," he continued.