The Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner and Polish No.1 player Iga Swiatek lit up the evening with their moves at the traditional Champions’ Dance, celebrating their Wimbledon triumphs in style on Sunday, July 13.

Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek clinched their maiden Wimbledon titles in their first final appearances at the prestigious grass-court Grand Slam event. Swiatek was the first to win the title by defeating an American youngster, Amanda Anisimova, in straight sets without conceding a single game, achieving a historic double bagel.

Jannik Sinner, on the other hand, defeated his rival Carlos Alcaraz to win his maiden title of grass-court Grand Slam. The World No.1 defeated the Spaniard in a four-set battle - 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. 6-4 to avenge his French Open final defeat to Alcaraz just a month earlier.

Sinner and Swiatek Shake their Legs during the Champions’ Dance

The Champions’ Dance has been a tradition at Wimbledon, bringing together the men’s and women’s singles champions for a celebratory evening filled with joy, happiness, and a touch of glamour, symbolizing the end of a memorable fortnight at the All England Club.

Since Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek are the current men’s and women’s champions of the prestigious grass-court Grand Slam tournament, they took centre stage at Champions Dance, glowing the audience with their chemistry and graceful moves, perfectly culminating their fairytale runs at Wimbledon 2025. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Last year, Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcíkova performed Champions’ Dance together as they were crowned men’s and women’s singles champions at Wimbledon 2024, sharing a light-hearted moment that captured the spirit of the tradition.

The Champions’ Dance was first introduced in 1977, during the centenary year of one of the prestigious Grand Slam tournaments. The Swedish tennis legend Bjorn Borg and former American No.1 Virginia Wade were the first to perform Champions’ Dance after being crowned Wimbledon champions in 1977.

Historic Wimbledon Title Wins for Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek

Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek clinched their maiden Wimbledon titles along with etching their names in the history books at the All England Club. Sinner became the first Italian player to clinch the prestigious Championships title. The Italian tennis star’s maiden Wimbledon title is his fourth Grand Slam title of his career, after winning the US Open in 2024 and two consecutive Australian Open triumphs in 2024 and 2025.

Swiatek, on the other hand, became the first player to win a Wimbledon title and the first since Steffi Graf in 1988 to clinch a Grand Slam title with a double bagel (winning the match without conceding a game). She became the first Polish tennis player to win a Wimbledon title.

Interestingly, Iga Swiatek has remained unbeaten in six Grand Slam finals. She clinched four French Open titles, three of which came on the trot in 2022, 2023, and 2024, and the US Open title in 2022.

Furthermore, Swiatek became the eighth straight new women’s champion at Wimbledon. She joined Garbine Muguruza, Angelique Kerber, Simona Halep, Ashleigh Barty, Elena Rybakina, Marketa Vondrousova, and Barbora Krejcikova in lifting the Venus Rosewater Dish for the first time in their respective careers, continuing the trend of fresh women’s champions since 2017.