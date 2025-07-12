Jannik Sinner downplayed the impact of his French Open final loss to Carlos Alcaraz and looks forward to their Wimbledon rematch. Sinner acknowledges Alcaraz as the favorite, but embraces the challenge of facing him on grass.

Jannik Sinner played down the impact of his painful defeat against Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final as he prepares for a rematch at Wimbledon on Sunday.

The world number one crushed seven-time champion Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in under two hours on Friday to set up a title showdown against the Spanish two-time defending champion. Alcaraz had earlier dispatched the US fifth seed Taylor Swift in four sets on Centre Court.

Sinner looks forward to sharing the court with Alcaraz

Just weeks ago at Roland Garros, Alcaraz came back from two sets down against Sinner, saving three match points to win a fifth Grand Slam. But Italy's Sinner, 23, played down the lingering impact of that loss in the aftermath of Friday's semi-final win against Djokovic.

"I think if it would be a lot in my head, I would not be in the situation to play a final again, I guess," he said. "I'm very happy to share once again the court with Carlos. It's going to be difficult, I know that. But I'm looking forward to it. I try always to put myself in these kind of situations that I really love. Sundays at every tournament are very special."

Not fazed by French Open final loss

The top seed said he would not be able to fully assess the lasting impact of his loss at Roland Garros until he stepped onto the court for his first Wimbledon final.

"I think it's something what you feel before the match and also during the match," he said. “I can give you answers after. But no, it's different. Different match. I'm looking forward to it.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Sinner, who has won three majors, said Alcaraz was the favourite to win a third straight title at the All England Club. The Spaniard has the edge, winning eight of their 12 matches, including the past five.

"He won here two times in a row," said Sinner. "He's again in the final. It's very tough to beat him on grass, but I like these challenges. I like to go head-to-head and trying to see what I can do and what I can reach."

‘You cannot compare what the big three did for 15-plus years’

Sinner, who has shared the past six Grand Slam titles with Alcaraz, said it was too soon to compare their dominance with the era of the "Big Three" — Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal.

"You cannot compare what the big three did for 15-plus years. Six Grand Slams are one and a half years. It's not that big yet. Of course, we find ourselves, again, in this position. This is the second consecutive Grand Slam that we are in the final and playing each other, which is great from my side. I believe it's good for the sport.

The more rivalries we have from now on, the better it is, because people want to see young players going against each other. I'm happy to be in that position, but let's see in the future. If we can make that happen for the next three, four years, then people can think about. Let's see."