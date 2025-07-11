Carlos Alcaraz reaches his 3rd straight Wimbledon final, aiming to defend his title and complete a French Open-Wimbledon double for the 2nd year running — a feat only Bjorn Borg has achieved in the Open Era with three or more consecutive wins.

The World No.2 and Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has continued his rich vein of form as he is just one win away from defending his Wimbledon title after victory over Taylor Fritz in the semifinal on Friday, July 11.

Alcaraz defeated Fritz in three straight sets 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (6) in order to book his spot for the third consecutive final at a grass-court Grand Slam, where he clinched two titles on the trot in 2023 and 2024, defeating Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic both times. Alcaraz carried on his brilliant run of form on the back of his successful campaigns at the Italian Open, Roland Garros, and Queens Club Championships.

With his semifinal win over Taylor Fritz, Carlos Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 24 matches, which began at the Italian Open. After falling in the Barcelona Open final to Holger Rune of Denmark, the 22-year-old bounced back with a victory at the Italian Open and launched a 24-match winning streak that paved the way for his third successive final of his already illustrious career.

‘Try to bring the joy to the court’

After a semifinal win over Taylor Fritz, Carlos Alcaraz was asked how he has maintained the joy of playing tennis amid his brilliant run of form with a 24-match winning streak. In response, the Spanish tennis star stated that he is not thinking about the streak, but rather about stepping onto the ‘beautiful’ before every match.

“Well, it's just not thinking about those things. I think that's the first thing. Not thinking about the winning streak, not thinking about the results at all. It's just thinking about this, this is my dream." Alcaraz said during the on-court interview.

“My dream is just stepping on this beautiful court, just playing tennis in the most beautiful tournament in the world. That's all I try to think in every tournament, that's why I try to bring the joy to the court," he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Carlos Alcaraz’s third consecutive Wimbledon final appearance is his sixth Grand Slam final overall. Interestingly, the Spanish tennis star has not lost a single Grand Slam final in his last five appearances, winning one US Open title, two French Open titles, and two Wimbledon titles — making him one of the youngest players to win five Grand Slam trophies.

Carlos Alcaraz aims to join Bjorn Borg in the elusive list

As Carlos Alcaraz entered his third successive Wimbledon final, the Spanish tennis star will aim for a ‘three-peat’ at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament, which would put him alongside Bjorn Borg, Roger Federer, Pete Sampras, and Novak Djokovic to have won Wimbledon three or more times consecutively in the Open Era.

Additionally, the Spaniard is aiming to join Swedish tennis legend Bjorn Borg as the second player in the Open era to win the double of the French Open and Wimbledon in a second successive year.

Last year, Carlos Alcaraz defended his French Open title and won his maiden Wimbledon Triumph. This year, Alcaraz will look to replicate that rare feat once again.

Bjorn Borg was the first player in the history of the Open Era tennis to achieve the French Open-Wimbledon double back in two consecutive seasons (1978 and 1979). Alcaraz has a big opportunity to etch his name with a historic feat in tennis.