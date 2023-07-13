Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz over the moon after reaching semi-finals; says it's a dream

    In an enthralling clash between two exceptional young tennis players, Carlos Alcaraz emerged triumphant over his childhood friend Holger Rune, securing a coveted spot in the Wimbledon semi-finals. 

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 3:02 PM IST

    In a highly anticipated showdown between two 20-year-olds, Carlos Alcaraz showcased his prowess and emerged victorious over his childhood friend, Holger Rune, in an exhilarating Wimbledon quarter-final match. With a commanding 7-6(3), 6-4, 6-4 triumph, Alcaraz secured a spot in the tournament's semi-finals for the first time in his career.

    The encounter between these two rising stars, born just six days apart, marked a significant milestone in professional tennis as it was the first men's Wimbledon quarter-final in the modern era to feature two players under the age of 21.

    Despite his tender age, Alcaraz demonstrated maturity beyond his years, comfortably competing among the sport's elite. Throughout the match, he displayed the exceptional form that has propelled him to the top of the rankings, preventing Rune from gaining any significant advantage despite his flashy shot-making abilities.

    Right from the start, Alcaraz showcased his resilience by saving a break point in the opening game. With the eyes of Britain's Queen Camilla upon him, he delivered a truly majestic performance, dashing Rune's aspirations of becoming the first Danish player in 65 years to reach the prestigious All-England Club semi-finals.

    Alcaraz's victory not only solidified his growing stature in the tennis world but also highlighted his potential as a future champion. As the young Spaniard continues to make his mark on the sport, fans and pundits eagerly await his upcoming matches, filled with anticipation for more scintillating performances.

