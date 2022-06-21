Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic top men's seed; could face 2nd seeded Nadal in final

Novak Djokovic, the world number three, will be the men's top seed in next week's Grand Slam Wimbledon 2022. After Russian world number one Daniil Medvedev was prohibited from competing, and German world number two Alexander Zverev was forced to withdraw due to injury, the reigning champion is the top seed.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Wimbledon organisers issued a ban on Russian and Belarusian players in this year's Grand Slam in April. Medvedev and world number eight Andrey Rublev will not compete in the men's draw due to a Russian player ban. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who is ranked in the top 20 women's rankings, is also hurting as a result of this decision.

At the French Open 2022, Alexander Zverev suffered a horrifying injury as he tore several lateral ligaments in his right foot. When the 25-year-old German injured his ankle badly while shifting to his right, he was more than three hours into an epic semi-final with eventual winner Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic who didn't participate in the Australian Open 2022 was recently dethroned as world number one by Medvedev. Because to the absence of Medvedev and Zverev, Rafael Nadal, who won the Australian and French Opens this year, is seeded second. This means Djokovic and Nadal are in separate halves and will not face each other until the men's final.

This year's Wimbledon will be held from June 27 to July 10 at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London. The Grand Slam's singles and doubles draw will be made on Friday. Since 1927 only two unseeded players have won the Gentlemen's Singles - Boris Becker in 1985 and Goran Ivanisevic in 2001. Eleven unseeded players have reached the final of the Gentlemen's Singles and four unseeded players have reached the final of the Ladies' Singles.

Here's the full list of 32 men’s seedings:

1. Novak Djokovic

2. Rafael Nadal

3. Casper Ruud

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas

5. Carlos Alcaraz

6. Felix Auger-Aliassime

7. Hubert Hurkacz

8. Matteo Berrettini

9. Cameron Norrie

10. Jannik Sinner

11. Taylor Fritz

12. Diego Schwartzman

13. Denis Shapovalov

14. Marin Cilec

15. Reilly Opelka

16. Pedro Carreno Busta

17. Roberto Bautista Agut

18. Grigor Dimitrov

19. Gael Monfils

20. Alex de Minaur

21. John Isner

22. Botic van de Zandschulp

23. Nikoloz Basilashvili

24. Frances Tiafoe

25. Holger Rune

26. Miomir Kecmanovic

27. Filip Krajinovic

28. Lorenzo Sonego

29. Daniel Evans

30. Jenson Brooksby

31. Tommy Paul

32. Sebastian Baez