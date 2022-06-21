Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic top men's seed; could face 2nd seeded Nadal in final

    Defending champion Novak Djokovic will head into next week's Wimbledon 2022 as the men's top seed; Rafael Nadal seeded second.

    Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic top men's seed; could face 2nd seeded Rafael Nadal in final
    Novak Djokovic, the world number three, will be the men's top seed in next week's Grand Slam Wimbledon 2022. After Russian world number one Daniil Medvedev was prohibited from competing, and German world number two Alexander Zverev was forced to withdraw due to injury, the reigning champion is the top seed. 

    Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Wimbledon organisers issued a ban on Russian and Belarusian players in this year's Grand Slam in April. Medvedev and world number eight Andrey Rublev will not compete in the men's draw due to a Russian player ban. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who is ranked in the top 20 women's rankings, is also hurting as a result of this decision.

    Also read: Nadal, Djokovic fire trademark shots as both legends gear up for Wimbledon 2022

    At the French Open 2022, Alexander Zverev suffered a horrifying injury as he tore several lateral ligaments in his right foot. When the 25-year-old German injured his ankle badly while shifting to his right, he was more than three hours into an epic semi-final with eventual winner Rafael Nadal.

    Djokovic who didn't participate in the Australian Open 2022 was recently dethroned as world number one by Medvedev. Because to the absence of Medvedev and Zverev, Rafael Nadal, who won the Australian and French Opens this year, is seeded second. This means Djokovic and Nadal are in separate halves and will not face each other until the men's final.

    This year's Wimbledon will be held from June 27 to July 10 at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London. The Grand Slam's singles and doubles draw will be made on Friday. Since 1927 only two unseeded players have won the Gentlemen's Singles - Boris Becker in 1985 and Goran Ivanisevic in 2001. Eleven unseeded players have reached the final of the Gentlemen's Singles and four unseeded players have reached the final of the Ladies' Singles.

    Also read: How yoga, meditation and veganism transformed Novak Djokovic's career

    Here's the full list of 32 men’s seedings:

    1. Novak Djokovic
    2. Rafael Nadal
    3. Casper Ruud
    4. Stefanos Tsitsipas
    5. Carlos Alcaraz
    6. Felix Auger-Aliassime
    7. Hubert Hurkacz
    8. Matteo Berrettini
    9. Cameron Norrie
    10. Jannik Sinner
    11. Taylor Fritz
    12. Diego Schwartzman
    13. Denis Shapovalov
    14. Marin Cilec
    15. Reilly Opelka
    16. Pedro Carreno Busta
    17. Roberto Bautista Agut
    18. Grigor Dimitrov
    19. Gael Monfils
    20. Alex de Minaur
    21. John Isner
    22. Botic van de Zandschulp
    23. Nikoloz Basilashvili
    24. Frances Tiafoe
    25. Holger Rune
    26. Miomir Kecmanovic
    27. Filip Krajinovic
    28. Lorenzo Sonego
    29. Daniel Evans
    30. Jenson Brooksby
    31. Tommy Paul
    32. Sebastian Baez

    Video Icon