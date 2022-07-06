Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic fans go gaga over Serb's 'wings activated' eagle mode

    Wimbledon's Centre Court crowd were left amazed after defending champion Novak Djokovic produced one of the most memorable sporting moments of 2022 on Tuesday.

    London, First Published Jul 6, 2022, 1:28 PM IST

    Wimbledon's Centre Court crowd were left amazed after defending champion Novak Djokovic produced one of the most memorable sporting moments of 2022 with an unbelievable passing shot during his quarter-final comeback win against Jannik Sinner on Tuesday. The Serbian was on the brink of Grand Slam elimination when he went two sets down to the exciting Italian youngster.

    However, the 20-time grand slam winner produced one of his greatest career comebacks to defeat Sinner 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in three hours and 35 minutes. And the 35-year-old may have produced one of the most iconic photos in the sport's history after a trademark passing shot on the fly.

    Also read: Wimbledon 2022: 'Toilet break, mirror pep talk' fueled Djokovic comeback against Sinner

    In the fourth set, Djokovic was leading when he was forced out wide on the Italian's serve. Sinner followed up his return with a volley in the far right corner. The World No. 3 was racing across the court before he carved open the 20-year-old with a cross-court backhand winner at full stretch. The Serbian was so stretched that he fell to the ground. Djokovic then displayed some theatrics by spreading his arms wide as though he were soaring like an eagle.

    "Oh my," the commentator said in awe. "He was flying then."

    The tennis world was enthralled by the sight of Djokovic appearing to fly on the revered All England Club turf. In the second set, the winner gave the defending champion a 30-40 advantage on Sinner's serve. The Serbian broke the Italian and served out the set to level the match in a remarkable comeback.

    Tuesday's victory was Djokovic's 26th in a row at Wimbledon and 84th in total - tying Jimmy Connors for the second-most in men's singles at SW19, trailing only Roger Federer's 105. The Serb now stands two wins away from a drought-breaking 21st grand slam title. His 20th came at Wimbledon last year. 

    Also read: Wimbledon 2022: Aussie 'bad boy' Kyrgios defiant after flouting all-white dress code

    While Djokovic gears up to face the crowd and hometown hero Cameron Norrie in the semi-final, fans cannot get enough of the Serb's 'wings activated' mode. Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2022, 1:28 PM IST
