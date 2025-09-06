Jannik Sinner reached his second consecutive US Open final, joining an elite group of players to reach all four Grand Slam finals in a single season. He defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime and will face Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

The World No.1 and Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner’s quest to defend his US Open title is on track as he entered his second consecutive final at Flushing Meadows on Saturday, September 6. Sinner defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in four sets - 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Sinner won the opening set before Auger-Aliassime made a comeback in the following set to level the score at one set all. However, the Italian was quick to regain his rhythm and controlled the match by winning the next two sets to secure his four-set victory and book his place in the final, where he will face his rival Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, September 7.

Sinner has reached the finals of all four Grand Slams in the ongoing season, having defended the Australian Open title and won his maiden Wimbledon Championships, while finishing as runner-up at the Roland Garros (French Open), completing a remarkable run of consistency throughout the season thus far.

Sinner joins elite club

Jannik Sinner’s impressive run of form at Grand Slam events saw him make tennis history. After reaching the fourth consecutive Grand Slam this season at the US Open 2025, Sinner became the fourth player after Rod Laver. Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the Open Era. Federer and Djokovic hold the record for reaching all four Major finals in three different seasons, with the Swiss legend achieving it in 2006, 2007, and 2009, while the Serbian tennis star did it in 2015, 2021, and 2023.

However, what separates Jannik Sinner from the others is his age, as he became the youngest player to reach all four Grand Slam finals in a single season. In fact, the Italian is set to play in his fifth consecutive Major final, the streak began from the US Open triumph in 2024.

Jannik Sinner has been quite impressive in the ongoing season, having won 37 out of 41 matches so far, including a semifinal win at the US Open 2025, and has a win percentage of 90.2%, highlighting his remarkable consistency and dominance on the tour this season.

Moreover, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic are the only players to have reached the semifinals of all four Grand Slam finals in the ongoing season, while Carlos Alcaraz reached three out of four Major finals, showcasing the fierce competition at the top of men’s tennis this year and setting up a blockbuster US Open final between Sinner and Alcaraz.

Sinner reflects on his Grand Slam season

Speaking after the semifinal win at the US Open 2025, Jannik Sinner reflected on his season thus far, stating it has been amazing, while expressing his satisfaction for reaching another Grand Slam final this season.

“[It’s been an] amazing season, obviously,” Sinner said.

“Grand Slams are the most important tournaments we have throughout the year, and finding myself again in another final this year, especially the last one of the season, with an amazing crowd, doesn't matter when you play. It doesn't get any better,” he added.

Jannik Sinner will look to defend his US Open triumph when he takes on Carlos Alcaraz at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The two will lock horns for the 15th time in their career, with the Spaniard currently leading 9-5 over the Italian in their head-to-head.