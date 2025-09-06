After defeating Novak Djokovic in the US Open 2025 semifinals, Carlos Alcaraz revealed advice from Roger Federer, who suggested focusing on five-year plans rather than long-term goals, shaping the young Spaniard’s approach to his tennis career.

The World No.2 and Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz revealed the advice from Swiss legend Roger Federer following his semifinal win against Novak Djokovic at the US Open 2025 on Saturday, September 6. Alcaraz returned to the US Open final after three years with a three straight sets win - 6-4, 7-6, 6-2 over Djokovic in the final four at Flushing Meadows.

Though Alcaraz won the opening set, the Spaniard faced a tough challenge from Djokovic, who pushed the second set into the tie-breaker, but Alcaraz held his nerve to take the tie-breaker 7-6. The 5-time Slam winner carried the momentum into the third set, overpowering Djokovic to secure a three-set victory and book his place in the final of the New York Major.

Alcaraz has reached his third consecutive Grand Slam final this year, winning the Roland Garros and finishing as runner-up at the Wimbledon Championships, both against Jannik Sinner, whom he will face in the US Open title clash on Sunday, September 7.

Federer’s Advice to Alcaraz

At the age of 22, Carlos Alcaraz is aiming for his sixth title of his Grand Slam title, showcasing maturity and focus beyond his years. Since the Spaniard is still young, he has still long way to go in his career to reach the very top and cement himself among the all-time greats.

Speaking at the press conference, Alcaraz revealed advice from the Swiss tennis great, who suggested the youngster set a five-year plan rather than thinking about long-term goals.

“One person once told me that you don't have to think about 35, 38 years old, still playing at that age. He told me, like, ‘You have to be focused on the next five years, from here to when I am 27’. And then when I get 27, then think about five years more,” The 22-year-old said.

“So it's not about thinking in 15 or 20 years, it's just about going year by year, or just thinking about just five years maximum. Can you tell us who told you about the five years? Who told me was Roger. So I think that's the best person that he could tell me that,” he added.

Roger Federer is one of the greatest tennis players to have ever played the sport, having clinched 20 Grand Slam titles, the first male player to achieve this feat, and shattered multiple records throughout his illustrious career, serving as a mentor and source of inspiration for the next generation, including Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz creates history at the US Open 2025

Carlos Alcaraz has been in impressive form throughout his campaign at Flushing Meadows, not dropping a single set en route to his final. With this, the Spaniard became the first player since Roger Federer in 2015 to reach the US Open final without losing a single set, a remarkable achievement that highlights his consistency and form.

Alcaraz became the second youngest player to reach the men’s singles Grand Slam final on all three surfaces, clay, grass, and hard, in a single season, older than Swedish tennis legend Bjorn Borg, who achieved this feat at the age of 22 and 84 in 1978. Additionally, the Spaniard became the third youngest player to reach seven Grand Slam finals, behind Bjorn Borg and Rafael Nadal.

Carlos Alcaraz will aim to reclaim his US Open triumph, which he last won in 2022, when he takes on his rival Jannik Sinner at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Alcaraz and Sinner will lock horns for the 15th time in their career, with the Spaniard currently leading 9-5 over the Italian in their head-to-head.