Novak Djokovic storms into the US Open 2025 semi-finals with a four-set win over Taylor Fritz. Ahead of his clash with Carlos Alcaraz, Novak’s playful dance and birthday gift for his daughter steal hearts. Watch the moments fans are loving!

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic is just two wins away from a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam, but it wasn’t just his on-court brilliance that stole the show at the US Open on Tuesday. The Serbian superstar’s mix of grit, charm, and a touching personal gesture has made fans swoon ahead of his semi-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic Sets Up Epic Semi-Final With Alcaraz

Djokovic booked his place in a record-equalling 14th US Open semi-final after defeating fourth seed Taylor Fritz 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4, ending the hopes of the last American in the men’s draw. The 38-year-old’s victory in New York takes him to 16-0 against U.S. opponents in the tournament and marks his 53rd appearance in the final four of a major.

Reflecting on the tight contest, Djokovic said:

“It was an incredibly close match. It was really anybody’s match. I thought I was really lucky to save some crucial break points in the second set. For most of the second and third sets, he was the better player.”

Fritz’s Fight Ends in Heartbreaking Double Fault

Taylor Fritz made Djokovic work hard, saving two match points in a tense fourth set. But his own double fault ultimately handed victory to Djokovic, a moment both players handled with respect.

“That last game was nerve-wracking. A tough one for Taylor to finish with a double fault, he didn’t deserve that,” Djokovic commented.

The match featured moments of incredible tennis, including a 25-stroke rally that left the crowd on its feet. Djokovic’s focus, resilience, and signature composure under pressure ensured he could seize the win despite Fritz’s spirited fightback.

First Clash Since Australian Open: Djokovic Holds Edge Over Alcaraz

Friday’s semi-final will see Djokovic face Alcaraz for the first time since the Australian Open quarter-finals in January, where Novak triumphed in four sets. This will be their fifth Grand Slam encounter, but their first at Flushing Meadows. Djokovic leads 5-3 in their overall rivalry and has never lost to Alcaraz on hard courts.

Fans are anticipating an epic battle as Djokovic aims to continue his historic run, while Alcaraz looks to prove he can topple one of tennis’ all-time greats.

Novak’s Dance and Birthday Gift Steal Hearts

Off the court, Djokovic showed a lighter side that left fans smiling. After clinching the win, he broke into a playful dance that enthralled Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd. Later in his on-court address, he dedicated the win to his daughter who celebrated her birthday on September 2.

“Well, it's 20 minutes to midnight here the 2nd of September. It's my daughter's birthday, so this is a big present for her. Actually, the dance in the end was… She's probably going to rate me tomorrow. How was the dance? Because she told me how to dance. It's a K-Pop Demon Hunters. Soda Pop is the name of the song. Obviously, it's a big thing for teenagers and for kids, but I didn't know about it before. My daughter told me a few months ago about it. We're at home doing different choreographies, and this is one of them. Hopefully, I'll make her smile and when she wakes up tomorrow morning,” he said.

What to Expect on Friday

As Djokovic and Alcaraz prepare for their semi-final showdown, fans can expect not only a high-octane match but also more glimpses of the personality that has made Djokovic a global favorite. With a mix of relentless determination and endearing charm, Novak continues to prove why he is one of the greatest to ever play the sport.