Taylor Townsend reached the US Open 2025 third round after beating Jelena Ostapenko. A tense exchange followed as Townsend accused Ostapenko of insults, but she brushed it off to focus on her campaign.

American tennis player Taylor Townsend has made a massive accusation against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia after the former’s second-round win of the women’s singles at the US Open 2025 on Thursday, August 28. Townsend made it to the third round of the New York Grand Slam for the third time in her career after 2019 and 2023, with the best result of reaching 4th round in the former edition of the tournament.

Taylor Townsend defeated Jelena Ostapenko in two straight sets - 7-5, 6-1 to advance to the third round of the US Open 2025. However, there was a tense moment between the two as both were involved in a heated argument after Townsend’s victory. As both came close to shaking hands at the net, Ostapenko was visibly upset and exchanged verbal altercation with Townsend, who fired back by saying, ‘I don’t have to do anything.’

The American walked away from the Latvian tennis player and rallied the crowd in her favour, soaking in the cheers from the stands.

The heated argument between Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko became the talking point of the ongoing edition of the US Open, with videos of the fiery exchange between the two quickly going viral on social media, and the majority of the tennis fans have shown their support towards the American for standing her ground against the Latvian.

‘No Class, No Education’

Taylor Townsend opened up on her heated exchange with Jelena Ostapenko, stating that the Latvian tennis star insulted her as having ‘no class, no education’, but refused to be rattled. The American admitted ‘stigma’ attached to such remarks, but stressed her pride in proving herself through her performance, confidently saying, ‘I let my racket talk’.

“She told me that I have no education, no class, and to see what happens if we play each other outside of the U.S., and I said, you know, I'm excited, bring it. So, I can't speak on how she felt about it. That's something that you're going to have to ask her,” Townsend said at the post-match press conference.

“I didn't take it in that way, but also, you know, that has been a stigma in our community of, you know, being non-educated and all the things when it's for the furthest thing from the truth.

“And the most, the thing that I'm most proud of is that I let my racket talk. Because ultimately, I'm the one here sitting in front of you guys, moving on to the next round, getting the next check, moving on, being able to still be here and speak to you guys,” she added.

Taylor Townsend is among the African-American tennis players who have consistently used their platforms to challenge stereotypes and inspire the next generation of tennis players coming from the same community.

The legacy started with Arthur Ashe and Althea Gibson, and then it carried on by Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Coco Gauff, Sloane Stephens, Madison Keys, and now Townsend, upholding the tradition of breaking barriers and representing excellence on and off the court.

Townsend downplays Ostapenko’s racial remark

Further speaking about the heated argument with Jelena Ostapenko, Taylor Townsend has downplayed whether the Latvian used racial undertones, stating it is for her to explain. The American emphasized focusing on her own journey, expressed confidence in her talent, while framing this win as a stepping stone towards all-time greatness.

“Whether it had racial undertones or not, that's something that she could speak on. But the only thing that I'm worried about right now is continuing to move forward through this tournament,” Townsend said.

“I know that I'm a fantastic tennis player, and I know that I have a lot of things that I want to accomplish. And this is another stepping stone. It's another brick that I'm laying on my foundation or on my road to greatness, you know,” she added.

Townsend turned professional in December 2012 and achieved her highest rank of 46 in August 2024. Taylor Townsend has won two Grand Slam titles in women’s doubles at Wimbledon and the Australian Open in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

‘I don't take any offense to it’

Taylor Townsend would not take any offense at the remark by Jelena Ostapenko, expressing his pride in handling the situation by herself.

“And so, ultimately, you know, whatever it is that it is, I don't take any offense to it, but I'm really proud of the way that I handle myself. And, you know, more than anything, if my son sees that, I know that he'll be proud of me as well. And that's what matters the most,” she concluded.

Taylor Townsend will continue her quest for her maiden Grand Slam title when she takes on Mirra Andreeva of Russia in the third round on Friday, August 29.