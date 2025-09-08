Donald Trump's attendance at the US Open 2025 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner drew mixed reactions, from boos to viral memes about his reaction to Alcaraz's victory. His presence also caused delays and sparked online discussion.

The President of the United States of America (USA), Donald Trump, was in attendance for the US Open 2025 Final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, September 7. His presence for the men’s singles final at Flushing Meadows was confirmed by a White House official on Friday, September 5.

Donald Trump attended as a guest of Rolex, a luxurious watch brand, and was seen in the luxury box, along with his wife, Melanie Trump, for the US Open Final between Alcaraz and Sinner. Trump’s arrival at the venue led to enhanced security measures, causing delays for fans' entry to the stadium, which resulted in the match getting started 30 minutes late.

However, Trump received a mixed reception from the crowd as the section was booing the US President when he was shown on the big screen, saluting during the US National anthem. The 79-year-old appeared unfazed, briefly smiling and waving in response to the reaction.

The US Tennis Association, the organizers of the US Open 2025, had requested to avoid showing disruptions or reactions to Donald Trump’s appearance at the final.

Trump’s reaction to Alcaraz’s victory

The US President Donald Trump witnessed Carlos Alcaraz clinching his second US Open title by defeating his rival Jannik Sinner in four sets, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in two hours and 42 minutes in front of over 23,500 spectators at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

As Alcaraz won the championship point to reclaim his US Open title, which he first won in 2022, the entire crowd stood up to applaud the Spaniard for his remarkable performance on the court. However, what caught the attention of the fans and netizens was the reaction of Donald Trump.

In a video that went viral, the spectators were clapping for Alcaraz’s victory over Sinner, but the US President seemingly looked unimpressed and adjusted his trousers after getting up from the seat.

Following the US Open triumph, Carlos Alcaraz stated that it was ‘a privilege’ to have Donald Trump in attendance for the title clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium, adding that it was a ‘great for tennis’ to have his support for the tournament and the match.

Netizens troll Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s unimpressed reaction to Carlos Alcaraz’s victory did not go unnoticed from the eyes of the netizens, who were who were keeping a close watch on the former US President throughout the match, as he made his return as a guest to the US Open final for the first time since

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), Trump was mercilessly trolled by the netizens for his seemingly indifferent and awkward reaction during Alcaraz’s championship moment, with many memes and jokes going around ever since the video went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz’s victory at the US Open 2025 led to his return to the top of the world rankings, which he first achieved in September 2023. With his sixth Grand Slam title of his career, Carlos Alcaraz became the second youngest player to do so, after former World No.1 and Swedish tennis legend Bjorn Borg.