Novak Djokovic reached the US Open quarterfinals, chasing a record 25th Grand Slam. His match coincides with his daughter Tara’s birthday, adding a personal touch. Tara Djokovic will turn 8 on September 2.

The Serbian tennis legend and World No.6 Novak Djokovic’s quest for the record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title continues as he has advanced to the quarterfinals of the men’s singles at the US Open 2025. The 38-year-old defeated Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in three straight sets in the fourth round at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

For the second time in his ongoing US Open campaign, Djokovic did not drop a single set, as he dropped a set each in the second and third round matches against Zachary Svajda of the USA and Cameron Norrie of the UK, respectively. The Serbian has reached his 14th US Open quarterfinal in 19 appearances and his overall 65th quarterfinal across all four Grand Slams.

Additionally, Novak Djokovic surpassed his rival and the Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer’s record for the seasons of entering quarterfinals of all four Grand Slams. Djokovic has entered the quarterfinals of all four Majors for the ninth season, shattering Federer’s previous record of eight seasons and further cementing his place among the greatest players in tennis history.

Djokovic’s daughter’s birthday to clash with the quarterfinal

Though Novak Djokovic is just four wins away from clinching a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title and fifth US Open triumph, the Serbian’s quarterfinal match against Taylor Fritz falls on the same day as his daughter Tara’s birthday. Tara Djokovic will turn eight on September 2, the day when Djokovic will play his quarterfinal at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

When asked about his quarterfinal match clashing with Tara’s birthday, Novak Djokovic revealed that her daughter was not happy about it, but the Serbian tennis star hopes to win the match as a birthday present for her.

“It is predicted that might happen. Yes, she was not very happy about it. Me being absent from her birthday, so don't remind me of that, please,” Djokovic said at the press conference.

“I want to win, I want to try to win when at least I'm here, give her that kind of a present. I'm going to send some nice kind of present. A nice surprise for her birthday party. Hopefully, the win can be something she can be happy with. It is what it is," he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Novak Djokovic and his daughter, Tara, share a close bond, with the eight-year-old often present at the stands and cheering for her father during the matches. The Serbian tennis star often dedicates his victory in every match to his daughter with a ‘violin’ celebration, where he uses the racquet to mimic playing the violin, as Tara Djokovic began learning the instrument at six years old. The gesture was a promise Djokovic made to her, and he has continued it as a personal tradition.

Djokovic impressed with serve in his US Open campaign

Novak Djokovic has been quite impressive with his serve in his ongoing US Open campaign, out-serving among the biggest servers at Flushing Meadows this year. The Serbian tennis star has an 86 percent win rate on the first serve against Cameron Norrie in the third round before registering almost 80% first serve win against Jan-Lennard Struff in the fourth round.

Speaking about out-serving the biggest servers at the US Open this year, Djokovic stated that he does not spend unnecessary time on court ahead of sterner challenges.

“I just saw the stats — I out-served one of the guys that had the most aces during the tournament this year, so that’s a great stat. Obviously, that helps make my life easier on the court. Maybe I don’t need to work as hard, or unnecessarily more than I have to,” the 38-year-old said.

Scroll to load tweet…

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic has been aiming for the record-breaking 25th Grand Slam triumph since 2024. After clinching record-equalling 24th Major title at the US Open in 2023, Djokovic has been in the hunt to break the tie.

This year, Djokovic reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and Wimbledon Championships, but he fell short in all three, making the US Open a crucial opportunity to finally claim his 25th Grand Slam title.