US Open 2023: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden make an impressive run to reach Men's Doubles semifinals

In a thrilling display of determination and skill, Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden secured their place in the US Open men's doubles semifinals after a hard-fought battle against Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow. The Indo-Australian duo, seeded sixth in the tournament, showcased their resilience by saving an impressive seven set points during the nail-biting opening set. Ultimately, they emerged victorious with a scoreline of 7-6 (10) 6-1, advancing to the semifinal stage of this prestigious hard court major.

This achievement marks the second consecutive time this year that Bopanna and Ebden have reached the semifinals of a Grand Slam event, following their memorable journey at Wimbledon, where they faced a formidable challenge against Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski. Their consistent performances on the Grand Slam stage have solidified their status as a formidable doubles pairing in the world of tennis.

Notably, for Rohan Bopanna, this opportunity presents a chance to secure a place in the Grand Slam men's doubles final for the second time in his illustrious career. His previous appearance in a Major final dates back to the 2010 US Open, making this upcoming semifinal clash even more significant.

The road ahead promises to be challenging, as Bopanna and Ebden will face a formidable French duo, Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, in the semifinals. Herbert and Mahut advanced to this stage after defeating American Robert Galloway and Albano Olivetti from France in their quarterfinal match.

While Bopanna continues to make his mark in the men's doubles category, his mixed doubles journey at the US Open came to an end in the second round, as he and his Indonesian partner, Aldila Sutjiadi, faced a tough defeat. However, Bopanna's focus remains firmly on the men's doubles competition as he aims to etch his name in the annals of Grand Slam history once again. Tennis enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await the outcome of this exciting semifinal clash at the US Open.

