Carlos Alcaraz secured his spot in the semifinals of the 2023 US Open with a commanding straight-sets triumph over the 12th seed, Alexander Zverev, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Alcaraz now stands just one win away from a potential dream final showdown with Novak Djokovic, triumphing convincingly with scores of 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 against Zverev. The former captain of the Indian cricket team, MS Dhoni, was in attendance as Alcaraz dismantled Zverev's challenge in 2 hours and 30 minutes. During a cooling break, Dhoni was spotted thoroughly enjoying the match in the company of some friends.

A viral video captured Dhoni laughing heartily while Alcaraz rested on his chair, sipping some refreshments. Notably, this isn't the first time Dhoni has been seen supporting Alcaraz; he was previously seen alongside Kapil Dev during Alcaraz's quarterfinal match against Jaanik Sinner.

This victory propels the 20-year-old Alcaraz closer to a potential rematch with 23-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic, reminiscent of their Wimbledon epic in July. Djokovic is set to face unseeded American Ben Shelton in the first semifinal on Friday, while Alcaraz will take on Daniil Medvedev in the other.

Alcaraz expressed his comfort playing on the New York court, as well as his readiness for a fierce contest against Medvedev in the upcoming semifinals. Notably, Alcaraz has dropped just one set on his path to the final four.

Amidst a sweltering New York heatwave, with temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) at Flushing Meadows, Dhoni, in his post-cricket pursuits, relished the exciting tennis action. Dhoni, who led the Chennai Super Kings to their fifth Indian Premier League title earlier this year, remains a cricket icon. Despite his absence from social media, fans continue to cherish viral videos and images to catch glimpses of the legendary former captain, who retired from international cricket in August 2020. His involvement in the upcoming IPL season remains uncertain.

