Stefanos Tsitsipas shares heartfelt insights into his transformative relationship with Paula Badosa

In a recent interview, Greek tennis sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas gave insights into his heartwarming love story with the accomplished Spanish player, Paula Badosa. The couple's dynamic and the impact of their relationship on his life were the focal points of this heart-to-heart conversation.

"Paula has changed my life a lot, she has brought a bright light and I hope the same for her."

"Paula inspires me to be the best version of myself, she helps me a lot in a positive way, she is the kind of person who guides me.There is no person who enters your life and makes you win everything suddenly. I don't believe it."

"It's just that being with the right person means pushing each other to make the most of their personalities and potential. I miss her a lot and I talk to her about it every day. We have a great bond between us.It's the first time in a long time that we haven't been together."

Also Read: US Open 2023: A closer look at Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic, and Medvedev potential quarter-finals draws

"Now I realise how much I miss her and how much I miss her too. This is what reality will be like if we continue together. This will be something frequent and something we will have to normalize in our lives.I'm getting used to. There will be more days like this and we are ready. We are mentally prepared for this."

As Tsitsipas gears up for his 2023 US Open journey commencing on Monday, August 28, he engaged with a Reddit user's inquiry concerning the potential of his father, Apostolos Tsitsipas, accompanying him to tournaments throughout his career. Reflecting on this, the current World No. 7 conveyed a heartfelt appreciation for his father's instrumental role in shaping his tennis prowess right from its foundation.