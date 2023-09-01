Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US Open 2023: Andy Murray faces harsh reality check after decisive defeat; Hints at retirement

    In a disappointing turn of events, former US Open champion Andy Murray faced a disheartening loss to Grigor Dimitrov in a straight-sets match, marking the end of his campaign at the tournament. 

    Tennis US Open 2023: Andy Murray faces harsh reality check after decisive defeat; Hints at retirement osf
    Ovaise Shariff
    Sep 1, 2023

    Experiencing a significant setback, 36-year-old Andy Murray, the 2012 US Open champion, encountered a lackluster performance resulting in a 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 loss to 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the second round of the US Open. This defeat extends his major tournament drought beyond the last 32 for six years. Murray expressed the possibility of needing to come to terms with his reduced capacity to advance to later stages at Grand Slam events. Despite hitting 16 winners, the match was marred by 45 unforced errors, leaving Murray visibly disappointed.

    Murray, a three-time Grand Slam winner and eight-time finalist, has struggled to recapture his peak form due to persistent injuries that have plagued his career. Although he believed he arrived at the US Open in improved condition, his recent defeat underscores the challenges he faces in competing at the highest level. He remains committed to the hard work and training necessary for improvement, but acknowledges that his results may influence his perspective in the future.

    Dimitrov, who narrowly escaped elimination in the first round, prevailed against Murray and now sets his sights on a clash with Alexander Zverev in the next round. Reflecting on his victory, Dimitrov expressed satisfaction with his competitive spirit and the challenges Murray posed throughout the match. The win marked a significant stride for Dimitrov, who seeks to replicate his 2019 US Open semi-final achievement and potentially progress further in the tournament.

