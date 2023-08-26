Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US Open 2023: A closer look at Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic, and Medvedev potential quarter-finals draws

    The forthcoming US Open promises a riveting spectacle as young talents Alcaraz and Sinner, along with established stars Djokovic and Medvedev, navigate their paths to victory.

    The approaching US Open guarantees an enthralling display, with emerging talents Alcaraz and Sinner, alongside established luminaries Djokovic and Medvedev, charting their courses towards triumph. Alcaraz engaged in a marathon five-set quarter-final with Italy's Sinner, setting a record for the latest conclusion ever witnessed at the tournament at 2:50 in the morning. Sinner, seeded sixth, faces a potentially intricate journey to the quarter-finals, with Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov sharing the draw's same section. Furthermore, former US Open champions Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka add to the competitive landscape.

    Alcaraz's path, on the other hand, presents a projected meeting with 26th seed Dan Evans in the third round, followed by a possible encounter with Cameron Norrie in the fourth. This progression seeks to propel him toward securing a third Grand Slam title, consecutively aiming for a second triumph after his recent victory at Wimbledon.

    Anticipated as Djokovic's fourth-round adversary is the slumping Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime. Meanwhile, Greek seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who faced defeat at the hands of Djokovic in the Australian Open final, could potentially set up a quarter-final rematch with the Serbian if he advances past the third round for the first time.

    Medvedev, the 2021 title holder who thwarted Djokovic's pursuit of a calendar Grand Slam, is seeded third and placed in the same quarter as eighth-seeded Andrey Rublev.

    The fourth seed, Holger Rune, and returning finalist Casper Ruud share a segment in the lower half of the draw. This section also introduces three seeded Americans: Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, and Sebastian Korda, who was a semi-finalist in 2022.

