Jenni Hermoso makes a significant claim regarding 'Kiss' controversy involving Luis Rubiales

Spanish women's World Cup star Jenni Hermoso denies consent in Federation Chief kiss row, the controversy surrounding the incident has led to strong opposition by Hermoso and 80 other players.

Amidst the ongoing storm following the incident, Jenni Hermoso, the midfielder who secured victory for Spain in the Women's World Cup, has strongly refuted having consented to a kiss from Luis Rubiales, the head of the country's football federation. Despite mounting global criticism, Rubiales refused to step down, leading to a wave of opposition. In an official statement from the women players' union, Futpro, Hermoso, along with 80 other players, proclaimed their unwillingness to accept any international call-ups as long as the present leadership remains within the Spanish Football Federation.

Rubiales, aged 46, defended himself during an emergency RFEF meeting, asserting that the kiss he shared with Hermoso was "mutual, euphoric, and consensual." He insisted that Hermoso had given her approval when he asked if he could "give her a peck," and added that she had initiated the closeness between them.

Hermoso, however, vehemently countered his claims, asserting her lack of consent and her disbelief at his attempt to attribute words to her that she had never spoken.

She stated, "I want to clarify that at no time did I consent to the kiss that he gave me and in no case did I seek to lift up the president." This firm response was included in the statement issued by Futpro.

The joint statement further emphasised that the signatories, which encompassed the 23 World Cup winners, were taking a unified stance against the current leadership. They called for substantive structural changes that would ensure the growth and sustained success of the national team, allowing them to inspire future generations. The statement expressed sorrow over the incident overshadowing the remarkable achievement of Spanish women's football.

Concluding the declaration, the players asserted their intent: "All the players signing this document will not return to a national team squad if the current leadership continues."

Before the World Cup, a group of 15 players had previously expressed similar sentiments against the federation, but several players eventually retracted their position. Despite this, three of the initial signatories were part of the triumphant team's success in Australia and New Zealand.

Numerous players, including the two-time Ballon d'Or awardee Alexia Putellas, took to social media to show their support for Hermoso, with some employing the phrase "it's over," which could potentially allude to the desire for a change in Rubiales' leadership of Spanish football.

