    Sumit Nagal makes history with ATP Masters victory over Matteo Arnaldi in Monte Carlo

    Indian tennis sensation Sumit Nagal achieves a historic milestone by securing his first ATP Masters level victory against Matteo Arnaldi at the prestigious Monte Carlo event.

    Sumit Nagal makes history with ATP Masters victory over Matteo Arnaldi in Monte Carlo
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 8:05 PM IST

    Sumit Nagal etched his name in Indian tennis history by securing his maiden singles main draw triumph at an ATP Masters event on clay. In a thrilling encounter at Monte Carlo on Monday, Nagal stunned the 38th ranked Matteo Arnaldi in a hard-fought three-set battle. Making his mark as the first Indian player to achieve this feat, Nagal demonstrated remarkable resilience to overcome Arnaldi with a memorable 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 victory in the opening round. The Indian qualifier, having entered the ATP Masters 1000 event through the qualifying rounds, now sets his sights on a clash against the 7th ranked Holger Rune from Denmark.

    This triumph marks Nagal's third victory over a top-50 player, and his second feat of the current season. Previously, the 26-year-old secured a notable straight-sets victory over the then 27th ranked Alexander Bublik at the Australian Open in Melbourne earlier in the year. Nagal's prowess was also evident in his victory against the former world No. 22, Cristian Garin, in the Argentina Open back in March 2021.

    Nagal's impressive performances have propelled him to a career-high ranking of 80, a significant achievement on a day when he reached a personal best of 93 in the ATP rankings. Despite facing formidable opponents like Milos Raonic in the Indian Wells Masters and competing in the Miami Masters qualifiers, Nagal's determination and skill have been on full display.

    In a closely contested match, Nagal displayed remarkable composure after losing the first set, bouncing back to dominate the following sets. His ability to hold serve under pressure and capitalize on crucial opportunities ultimately sealed the victory. As Nagal secured the match point with a powerful forehand, he erupted into celebration, marking a historic moment in his tennis journey.

    Nagal's journey to this milestone victory included impressive wins over Flavio Cobolli and Facundo Diaz Acosta in the qualifying rounds, showcasing his undeniable talent and determination on the court. With this landmark achievement, Nagal reaffirms his status as one of India's brightest tennis prospects on the international stage.

