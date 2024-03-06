Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sumit Nagal displays grit at Indian wells masters, Narrowly loses in final qualifying round

    Indian tennis sensation Sumit Nagal showcased incredible resilience in a hard-fought battle against South Korea's Seong-chan Hong in the final qualifying round of the Indian Wells Masters.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 8:27 PM IST

    Indian tennis sensation Sumit Nagal displayed tremendous resilience in a hard-fought match against South Korea's Seong-chan Hong during the final qualifying round of the Indian Wells Masters. Despite putting up a spirited fight, Nagal narrowly lost the encounter with a scoreline of 6-2, 2-6, 6-7 (4-7) on Tuesday. In his earlier match, Nagal secured a convincing victory over American wildcard Stefan Dostanic, winning 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of the qualifying matches.

    Despite the setback against Hong, Nagal's impressive performance has earned him 10 valuable ranking points and a substantial prize of USD 14,400. The 26-year-old tennis prodigy has been making headlines, notably becoming the first Indian men's singles player in a decade to reach the second round of the Australian Open.

    Additionally, Nagal celebrated success by clinching the Chennai Challengers title, propelling him into the top-100 rankings. While facing challenges in recent tournaments in Pune and Dubai, Nagal's resilience and achievements continue to make him a prominent figure in Indian tennis.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 8:29 PM IST
