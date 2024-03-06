Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Indian Boxer Nishant Dev triumphs at 1st Olympic qualifier; Shiva Thapa, Ankushita Boro face challenges

    World Championships bronze medallist Nishant Dev marked India's successful start at the 1st World Olympic Boxing Qualifier with a 3-1 split decision victory. 

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 8:10 PM IST

    Indian boxer Nishant Dev secures a victorious start at the 1st World Olympic Boxing Qualifier, clinching a 3-1 split decision win against Britain's Lewis Richardson in the men's 71kg category in Busto Arsizio, Italy. Nishant's aggressive approach and effective right hooks led to a 5-0 victory in the second round, ultimately securing a triumph in the round of 64 bout. However, seasoned boxer Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) faced a first-round defeat against Uzbekistan's Ruslan Abdullaev, and youth champion Ankushita Boro suffered a narrow 2-3 loss to France's Sonvico Emilie in the women's 66kg category. The Olympic qualifiers continue with India aiming for more successes to secure quotas for the 2024 Paris Olympics

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 8:10 PM IST
