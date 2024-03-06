Indian Boxer Nishant Dev triumphs at 1st Olympic qualifier; Shiva Thapa, Ankushita Boro face challenges

Indian boxer Nishant Dev secures a victorious start at the 1st World Olympic Boxing Qualifier, clinching a 3-1 split decision win against Britain's Lewis Richardson in the men's 71kg category in Busto Arsizio, Italy. Nishant's aggressive approach and effective right hooks led to a 5-0 victory in the second round, ultimately securing a triumph in the round of 64 bout. However, seasoned boxer Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) faced a first-round defeat against Uzbekistan's Ruslan Abdullaev, and youth champion Ankushita Boro suffered a narrow 2-3 loss to France's Sonvico Emilie in the women's 66kg category. The Olympic qualifiers continue with India aiming for more successes to secure quotas for the 2024 Paris Olympics

