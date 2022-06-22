Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Serena Williams is back': Fans cheer as American ace makes winning return at Eastbourne Doubles

    Serena Williams suffered a leg injury during her Wimbledon first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich last year and had not been seen on court since.

    tennis Serena Williams is back Fans cheer as american ace makes winning return after year out eastbourne doubles snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Sussex, First Published Jun 22, 2022, 12:52 PM IST

    After spending a year on the sidelines, Serena Williams made a triumphant return on Tuesday at the Eastbourne International Doubles, defeating Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova 2-6, 6-3, 13-11 with partner Ons Jabeur.

    Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, was back in action for the first time since her emotional withdrawal from Wimbledon last year.

    The 40-year-old hasn't been seen on the court since suffering a leg injury during her Wimbledon 2021 first-round encounter against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

    Williams had been rumoured to be retiring for a while until last week's unexpected news of her return. But, with Wimbledon starting on June 27, the American ace finally resumed her career, playing with Jabeur at the Wimbledon warm-up event by the Sussex seaside.

    Also read: Wimbledon 2022: Will it be Grand Slam No. 24 for Serena Williams? Tennis fans hopeful

    In the last-16 match, Williams and third-ranked Tunisian Jabeur beat Sorribes Tormo of Spain and Bouzkova of the Czech Republic.

    Williams will be inspired by her first performance in a year, despite being far from her vintage best. In the quarterfinals, she and Jabeur will compete against Chan Hao-ching of Taiwan and Shuko Aoyama of Japan.

    As she resumes her attempt to make tennis history, Serena has been handed a wildcard to compete in the Wimbledon singles event. Williams needs just one more Grand Slam victory to tie Australian Margaret Court's record of 24 major singles victories.

    The American legend won her 23rd and final Grand Slam singles championship at the 2017 Australian Open. Since then, she has lost four Grand Slam finals, including at Wimbledon in 2018 and 2019. In 2016, Williams captured her eighth and most recent Wimbledon singles title.

    Due to her absence from competition, Serena, who became a mother in 2017, has fallen to position 1,204 in the WTA rankings.

    Also read: Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic top men's seed; could face 2nd seeded Nadal in final

    However, her fans are thrilled to see their favourite tennis star back in action, with several stating 'Serena Williams is back' on Twitter following her win on Tuesday.

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2022, 12:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meet Jamie and Craig Overton - The first identical twins to play Test cricket for England?-ayh

    Meet Jamie and Craig Overton - The first identical twins to play Test cricket for England?

    NBA Draft 2022: Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero - The likeliest Draft order-krn

    NBA Draft 2022: Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero - The likeliest Draft order

    Barcelona to not play its home matches at Camp Nou for 2023-24 season; here is why-ayh

    Barcelona to not play its home matches at Camp Nou for 2023-24 season; here's why

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Rudy Gobert expected to be traded to the Chicago Bulls-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Rudy Gobert 'expected' to be traded to the Chicago Bulls

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: James Harden to pick up player option, sign a short-term extension with Philadelphia 76ers-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: James Harden to pick up player option, sign a short-term extension with 76ers

    Recent Stories

    Meet Jamie and Craig Overton - The first identical twins to play Test cricket for England?-ayh

    Meet Jamie and Craig Overton - The first identical twins to play Test cricket for England?

    Tuesday Box Office Collection Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Vikram Major 777 Charlie Nikamma Virata Parvam drb

    Box Office Report: Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' continues its magic on day 33

    Use your Ration Card at any government store; know the new changes here - adt

    Use your Ration Card at any government store; know new changes here

    Is Kim Kardashian's sister Khloe Kardashian dating an equity investor? So what about Tristan Thompson? RBA

    Is Kim Kardashian's sister Khloe Kardashian dating an equity investor? So what about Tristan Thompson?

    Varanasi airport makes Sanskrit announcement; Here's how netizens reacted - adt

    Varanasi airport makes Sanskrit announcement; Here's how netizens reacted

    Recent Videos

    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon