  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zverev deserved punishment for Mexican Open outburst, says displeased Nadal

    Alexander Zverev was booted out of a tournament in Acapulco, and faces a hefty punishment after repeatedly smashing an umpire's chair with his racket following a doubles match.

    tennis Alexander Zverev deserved punishment for Mexican Open outburst says displeased Rafael Nadal
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Acapulco, First Published Feb 24, 2022, 4:43 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    World No. 3 Alexander Zverev's expulsion from the Mexican Open in Acapulco for his shocking umpire abuse following a doubles match was deserved, Spanish legend Rafael Nadal said on Thursday.

    Nadal, who is playing his first tournament since becoming a Grand Slam record holder with his 21st win at the Australian Open 2022, added it was not the 'Sascha' he knew and with whom he shares good relations.

    Zverev, who partnered with Brazil's Marcelo Melo, was defeated by the British-Finn duo of Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 6-2 4-6 (10-6). The four players shook hands at the net as soon as the match ended before Zverev turned to umpire Alessandro Germani's chair and hit it with his racket thrice, almost catching the official's leg with one swing. As the chair umpire looked to climb down, the 24-year-old walked back over and took another swing. Zverev reportedly yelled expletives towards the official, too, upset by a line call earlier in the match.

    Subsequently, tournament organisers withdrew the German due to "unsportsmanlike conduct" ahead of a second-round singles meeting with Peter Gojowczyk. The Olympic champion apologised for his actions, explaining his regret at letting his fans, the tournament, and the sport he loves down. 

    However, Nadal believes Zverev is conscious that one cannot behave in such a manner.

    "I enjoy good relations with Alexander, but at the end of the day, the punishment is deserved," the Spaniard said at a press conference after beating American Stefan Kozlov in the second round of the Mexican Open.

    Nadal added that Zverev's actions served as a bad example to youngsters who saw tennis stars as role models.

    "Unfortunately, the image that Alexander gave yesterday, exacerbated by being posted on social media accounts which lights the touchpaper, will have been seen by millions of children," Nadal said.

    "They base their attitude on ours, and we must set an example and show a minimum of respect," the tennis great added.

    Nadal, who is hoping to clinch his 91st ATP title and fourth Mexican Open crown, also said that every player endures moments of frustration. "I understand the frustration; I understand in a moment of anger one can break a racquet. I am not going to criticise him (Zverev) more than to say it displeases me because I was not brought up like that." the Spaniard concluded.

    Nadal's assessment of the German's shocking behaviour mirrors that of World No.1 Novak Djokovic and Britain's three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray, who is playing at the Dubai Championships.

    Djokovic, who was disqualified from the US Open in 2020 for inadvertently hitting a line judge with a ball, said the decision to boot Zverev out of the Mexican Open was 'correct. Meanwhile, Murray described the World No. 3's racquet-smashing spree as 'dangerous' and 'reckless'.

    Also read: Mexican Open: Djokovic, Murray condemn Zverev for smashing umpire's chair

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2022, 4:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Man City Ukrainian star Oleksandr Zinchenko attacks Putin after Russia declared war claims Instagram story deleted

    Man City's Ukrainian star Zinchenko attacks Putin after Russia declared war, claims Instagram story deleted

    Russian Grandmaster Kasprov decries 'monster' Putin for Ukraine invasion other sport stars speak out too

    Russian Grandmaster Kasparov decries 'monster' Putin for Ukraine invasion; other sport stars speak out too

    Abhinav Bindra, Pullela Gopichand to conduct talk session Athletes & Coaches, Role Models and Values-ayh

    Bindra, Gopichand to conduct talk session "Athletes & Coaches, Role Models and Values"

    UEFA Champions League, UCL 2021-22: What did Ralf Rangnick tell Anthony Elanga before Manchester United drew Atletico Madrid 1-1?-ayh

    Champions League: What did Rangnick tell Elanga before Man United drew Atletico 1-1?

    Russia Ukraine crisis Chelsea billionaire owner and key enablers of Putin regime Roman Abramovich barred from living in Britain

    Russia-Ukraine crisis: Chelsea's Roman Abramovich barred from living in Britain?

    Recent Stories

    Sensex tanks over 2,700 pts, Nifty below 16,250-mark as Russia invades Ukraine; Ambani, Adani take a hit-dnm

    Sensex tanks over 2,700 pts, Nifty below 16,250-mark as Russia invades Ukraine; Ambani, Adani take a hit

    Ukraine breaks ties with Russia, will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend country gcw

    Ukraine breaks ties with Russia, will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend country

    football Man City Ukrainian star Oleksandr Zinchenko attacks Putin after Russia declared war claims Instagram story deleted

    Man City's Ukrainian star Zinchenko attacks Putin after Russia declared war, claims Instagram story deleted

    Eight reasons why KCR's Telangana model is a challenge for PM Modi

    8 reasons why KCR's Telangana model is a challenge for PM Modi

    Malaika Arora toned sexy legs in a shirt dress are unmissable in these photos drb

    Malaika Arora’s toned sexy legs in a shirt dress are unmissable in these photos

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation -Juan Ferrando on OFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation - Ferrando on OFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Ivan Vukomanovic on HFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Vukomanovic on HFC defeat

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war Inside the Indian govt control room at MEA

    Russia-Ukraine war: Inside the MEA control room (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad Fc vs Kerala Blasters Match Highlights (Game 99): HFC seals semis berth with 2-1 triumph over KBFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 99): HFC seals semis berth with 2-1 triumph over KBFC

    Video Icon