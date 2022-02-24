Zverev deserved punishment for Mexican Open outburst, says displeased Nadal

Alexander Zverev was booted out of a tournament in Acapulco, and faces a hefty punishment after repeatedly smashing an umpire's chair with his racket following a doubles match.

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev's expulsion from the Mexican Open in Acapulco for his shocking umpire abuse following a doubles match was deserved, Spanish legend Rafael Nadal said on Thursday.

Nadal, who is playing his first tournament since becoming a Grand Slam record holder with his 21st win at the Australian Open 2022, added it was not the 'Sascha' he knew and with whom he shares good relations.

Zverev, who partnered with Brazil's Marcelo Melo, was defeated by the British-Finn duo of Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 6-2 4-6 (10-6). The four players shook hands at the net as soon as the match ended before Zverev turned to umpire Alessandro Germani's chair and hit it with his racket thrice, almost catching the official's leg with one swing. As the chair umpire looked to climb down, the 24-year-old walked back over and took another swing. Zverev reportedly yelled expletives towards the official, too, upset by a line call earlier in the match.

Subsequently, tournament organisers withdrew the German due to "unsportsmanlike conduct" ahead of a second-round singles meeting with Peter Gojowczyk. The Olympic champion apologised for his actions, explaining his regret at letting his fans, the tournament, and the sport he loves down.

However, Nadal believes Zverev is conscious that one cannot behave in such a manner.

"I enjoy good relations with Alexander, but at the end of the day, the punishment is deserved," the Spaniard said at a press conference after beating American Stefan Kozlov in the second round of the Mexican Open.

Nadal added that Zverev's actions served as a bad example to youngsters who saw tennis stars as role models.

"Unfortunately, the image that Alexander gave yesterday, exacerbated by being posted on social media accounts which lights the touchpaper, will have been seen by millions of children," Nadal said.

"They base their attitude on ours, and we must set an example and show a minimum of respect," the tennis great added.

Nadal, who is hoping to clinch his 91st ATP title and fourth Mexican Open crown, also said that every player endures moments of frustration. "I understand the frustration; I understand in a moment of anger one can break a racquet. I am not going to criticise him (Zverev) more than to say it displeases me because I was not brought up like that." the Spaniard concluded.

Nadal's assessment of the German's shocking behaviour mirrors that of World No.1 Novak Djokovic and Britain's three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray, who is playing at the Dubai Championships.

Djokovic, who was disqualified from the US Open in 2020 for inadvertently hitting a line judge with a ball, said the decision to boot Zverev out of the Mexican Open was 'correct. Meanwhile, Murray described the World No. 3's racquet-smashing spree as 'dangerous' and 'reckless'.

