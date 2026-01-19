Novak Djokovic marked his 100th Australian Open win by beating Pedro Martinez, becoming the first player with 100 match victories at three Grand Slams, surpassing Roger Federer as he chases a record 25th Major.

Former World No.1 and the Serbian tennis legend, Novak Djokovic, scripted a historic and unique feat following his victory in the first round of the men’s singles against Pedro Martinez at the Australian Open 2026 on Monday, January 19.

Djokovic dominated the Spaniard in three straight sets - 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in just two hours, beginning his quest for record-breaking 11th Australian Open triumph and record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title in his illustrious career. Even at the age of 38, the legendary tennis player showcased his remarkable athleticism and agility, dominating from the baseline with sharp winners and powerful serving to ease into the second round.

There was an uncertainty over Novak Djokovic’s participation at the Melbourne Grand Slam after sustaining a neck injury during a practice session a few days ago. However, the Serbian’s participation and victory over Francis Tiafoe in an exhibition match on Rod Laver Arena ahead of the main draw eased concerns.

Djokovic Records Century of Wins at Melbourne

Following his first-round win over Pedro Martinez, Novak Djokovic entered the history books of tennis records. The Serbian tennis star became the second player, after his long-time rivals and Swiss legend Roger Federer, to achieve the feat of a century of wins at Melbourne Park, adding another feather to his illustrious career, highlighting his unparalleled consistency and dominance on Melbourne’s hard courts.

Djokovic is currently three wins away from surpassing Federer’s record 102 victories at Melbourne Park. Moreover, the Serbian became the first player in the history of tennis to register 100 match wins at three Grand Slams, overtaking Roger Federer’s previous record of two and cementing his dominance across all majors.

The 38-year-old recorded 100 match wins at the French Open and Wimbledon last year, joining Roger Federer in the elite list of players with a century of wins at multiple majors before now surpassing him with three.

With 100 match wins at three Grand Slam tournaments, Novak Djokovic has put himself on the brink of creating history, achieving a similar feat at all four Majors. The Serbian legend has 95 match wins at the US Open and is just 5 victories away from completing a century of wins at every Grand Slam.

If Djokovic achieves the feat of 100 match wins at all four Grand Slam tournaments, he will become the first player in tennis history to accomplish this unprecedented milestone.

Fans Hail ‘Record Breakovic’

Novak Djokovic, unlocking another achievement of his illustrious career by completing 100 match wins at the Australian Open, drew massive praise and adulation from his fans and tennis enthusiasts across the world, with fans celebrating the milestone.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), Serbian legend’s fans and tennis enthusiasts flooded the social media with tributes and admiration, calling ‘Record Breakovic’, ‘The GOAT’ and ‘King of Melbourne’, while lauding his unmatched consistency and longevity even at the age of 38.

The last time Novak Djokovic clinched the Australian Open triumph was back in 2023, which was his 10th crown at Melbourne Park and 22nd Grand Slam triumph, equalling Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal’s then-record before claiming record-breaking 23rd and 24th Major titles atthe French Open and US Open that year, and levelled former Australian tennis legend Margaret Court for most Grand Slam titles.

In the last two seasons, Djokovic did not win a single Grand Slam as Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz dominated the Majors, sharing the titles between them.

‘Centurion is Pretty Nice’

The Australian Open has been Novak Djokovic’s most dominant Grand Slam, where he has repeatedly rewritten the records and earned him the sobriquet ‘King of Melbourne.’

Speaking about his 100th match win at the Australian Open, the Serbian stated that the milestone was special but reiterated that giving his best on the court and chasing milestones continue to drive him, especially in the latter stages of his illustrious.

"What can I say? I like the sound of it. Centurion is pretty nice," Djokovic said.

"I always give my best whenever I'm on the court. Obviously, history-making is a great motivation, particularly in the last 5-10 years of my career,” he added.

Novak Djokovic will continue his quest for the record-extending 11th Australian Open crown and record-breaking 25th Major title when he takes on Francesco Maestrelli of Italy on Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, January 21.