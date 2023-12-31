Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Novak Djokovic's Historic 2023: Year of records, triumphs and tennis greatness

    Novak Djokovic's exceptional 2023 season marked a historic chapter in tennis, culminating in a record-extending eighth ATP Year-End World No. 1 ranking and the unprecedented achievement of 24 Grand Slam titles.

    First Published Dec 31, 2023, 4:08 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic showcased unparalleled brilliance in tennis in the year 2023, solidifying his standing not just among the "Big Four" but as the unrivaled force on the court. At the age of 36, Djokovic marked 2023 as a triumphant year by clinching the ATP Year-End World No. 1 ranking for an unprecedented eighth time and making history as the first man to secure 24 Grand Slam titles, equalling Margaret Court's all-time record.

    His extraordinary achievements unfolded throughout the year, from conquering the Brisbane International in January to representing Serbia in the Davis Cup in November. While a calendar Grand Slam eluded him, Djokovic claimed numerous other records, surpassing Rafael Nadal with three Grand Slam victories in 2023 and securing a total of 24 Major trophies.

    The Serbian maestro's dominance extended to the ATP Masters events, where he clinched his 40th title at the Paris Masters and triumphed at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati, making him the sole player to conquer all nine Masters titles since 1990.

    Djokovic's legacy also includes a record-setting seventh ATP Finals championship, surpassing Roger Federer. His 71st "Big Title," encompassing Grand Slams, ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, ATP Finals, and Olympic singles gold, further solidified his unparalleled stature.

    Despite a spirited challenge from Carlos Alcaraz, Djokovic retained his world number one status, concluding the year by defeating Holger Rune in the ATP Finals and securing his eighth ATP year-end No. 1 ranking. With a record-breaking 400th week as world No. 1, Djokovic continued to etch his name in the annals of tennis history.

    As Djokovic pursues his 100th title, he stands on the cusp of joining an elite club, with only Roger Federer and Jimmy Connors ahead of him in the all-time title count. The Serbian's enduring dominance and pursuit of further records underscore his status as a tennis legend.

    In parallel, Indian doubles sensation Rohan Bopanna quietly ascended to World No. 3 in the doubles rankings, showcasing remarkable achievements at the age of 43.

    Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal, a 22-time major champion, announced his return to competitive tennis at the Brisbane International in January 2024 after an absence since the Australian Open. The tennis world eagerly anticipates the resurgence of the Spanish maestro on the court.

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2023, 4:20 PM IST
