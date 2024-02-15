Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer: Rafael Nadal reveals his true G.O.A.T

In a recent interview, Rafael Nadal left no room for ambiguity as he hailed his long-standing rival, Novak Djokovic, as the greatest player in tennis history.

Rafael Nadal unequivocally declared his longtime rival, Novak Djokovic, as the greatest player in the history of tennis. In an interview with El Objective de La Sexta on Wednesday, Nadal expressed his opinion when asked about the "best player." Djokovic, with 24 Grand Slam titles, surpassed Nadal's record of 22 after winning the French Open last year. Despite Djokovic's on-court achievements, he continues to face challenges in gaining widespread popularity off the court.

Nadal defended Djokovic's character, stating, "The image he projects is worse than he really is; I think he's a good person." Nadal acknowledged moments of frustration in Djokovic's behavior, such as breaking his racket, but praised his unparalleled ability to quickly regain focus and perform at an exceptional level.

At 37, Nadal has faced injury setbacks, leading to him missing a significant portion of the 2023 season. Last month, he experienced another injury before opting out of the Australian Open. Reflecting on the latter stages of his career, Nadal commended his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz, a 20-year-old who has already secured two major titles.

"Carlos has an incredible level of tennis; he is a super complete player in every sense," Nadal remarked. Drawing a comparison with his own youth, Nadal highlighted Alcaraz's lack of weaknesses and predicted an extraordinary career for the young Spanish talent.